Area agencies plea with residents to wear face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Over the years, we have seen how people in our state responded to challenging times. How they cared for one another after tornados devastated entire communities. How they worked together after floods destroyed thousands of acres of farmland, along with entire towns and villages. We are asking you to once again show that same level of resolve and care for your neighbors. This is not a time for division. Meeting this challenge requires a unified effort, one that demonstrates the true spirit of Nebraska. We need to come together, care for each other and do the right thing. Please, wear a mask.