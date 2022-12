Coat Closet

Those in need of winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves or mittens can take part of a Coat Closet held at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1922 Colfax St. in Schuyler. It is open Nov. 7 through Jan. 23 from 3-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Enter through the side door.