Area briefs - Nov. 17

Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child will once again be taking place this year. Those interested in taking part can receive a shoebox or use their own and fill it with small toys, school supplies or hygiene items. You can choose the age range and gender of the child you will buy for.

You can use your own shoebox or pick one up at the following locations: Homestead Bank, Bank of the Valley or Pinnacle Bank during regular business hours, or First Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Filled shoeboxes should be returned Nov. 14-21 at the Schuyler Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall drop off. Collection hours are Nov. 14-17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 9-11 a.m.

For more information, contact Kris Wilch at 402-615-0964.

Trivia Night

The Second annual Schuyler Trivia Night will be held Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Oak Ballroom. The cost is $200 for a team of eight people.

The special guest emcee hosts will be Schuyler alumni and siblings Kelli Miller (a psychic/medium) and State Sen. Ben Hansen.

Table theme and costume contest is encouraged but not required. Mulligans are available for purchase. Super hero drink specials and beer buckets available. Top teams will win cash prizes. Games in between rounds.

Coat Closet

Those in need of winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves or mittens can take part of a Coat Closet held at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1922 Colfax St. in Schuyler. It is open Nov. 7 through Jan. 23 from 3-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Enter through the side door.

Holiday fair

St. John's Lutheran Church is holding a Holiday Fair on Sunday. Dec. 4 from 2-7 p.m.

An all you can eat soup supper and bake sale will be held from 4-7 p.m. Meal includes soup, rolls and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and children ages 5 and under are free. The carry-out meal is from 2-7 p.m.

There will be a drawing, and tickets cost $1. Items include Cargill beef, cash prizes, handmade quilts, gift cards, gift baskets, one night stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites and more. Winners will be announced at the event and on Facebook Live.

For the silent auction, bids open online on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. and closes Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.