Area kids compete in robotics competition
Area kids compete in robotics competition

Colfax County teams

Colfax County 4-H teams pose for a photo together before competition begins in earnest at Ag Park. 

 MOLLY HUNTER, SCHUYLER SUN
Hopscotch competes

The Colfax County 4-H Hopscotch Hotshots look on as two of their five team members step up to the robot obstacle course. 

Colfax County teams participated at the FIRST Lego League Qualifier over last weekend. 

Two Colfax County 4-H teams competed at the event, held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus. The teams were the Colfax County 4-H Hopscotch Hotshots and the Colfax County 4-H Code Breakers. 

"The Hopscotch Hotshots project ... they developed a website for teachers to easily access and incorporate physical activity into their every day school lessons," Colfax County 4-H Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier said. "So if they were doing math, they could all of a sudden be doing jumping jacks to help them with their division or multiplication."

It was very innovative, she added.

As for the Code Breakers: 

"The Code Breakers developed an app. It was a workout exercise app that gave you different exercises," she said, adding people could pick the programs they wanted to do.

Code Breakers

The Colfax County Code Breakers (in tie-dye) stand next to the competition table watching their teammates compete in the first judged round of the robot obstacle course.

But their main thing about the app was "party mode".

"So if all of your friends were working out together you could make it a competition in party mode, like a zoom call," Kreikemeier noted. "So all of you could be doing different workouts but still achieving points and trying to outdo the other."

In a typical year, around 40 teams compete at the event. This year, there were 18, according to Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken.

The competition was a qualifier for the state competition. There are other qualifiers in Bellevue, Sidney and Henderson.

Hopscotch competes

Colfax County robotics team members cheer on their teammates during Saturday's FIRST Lego League Qualifier.

For Colfax County, 10 kids aged 10 to 13 competed. There were five kids on each team. Neither of the Colfax County 4-H teams were among the seven that advanced to State. 

The state competition, the Nebraska Championship, will be held in Grand Island on March 20. 

Hopscotch competes

Colfax County robotics team members cheer on their teammates during Saturday's FIRST Lego League Qualifier.
