Area kids compete in robotics competition

Colfax County teams participated at the FIRST Lego League Qualifier over last weekend.

Two Colfax County 4-H teams competed at the event, held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus. The teams were the Colfax County 4-H Hopscotch Hotshots and the Colfax County 4-H Code Breakers.

"The Hopscotch Hotshots project ... they developed a website for teachers to easily access and incorporate physical activity into their every day school lessons," Colfax County 4-H Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier said. "So if they were doing math, they could all of a sudden be doing jumping jacks to help them with their division or multiplication."

It was very innovative, she added.

As for the Code Breakers:

"The Code Breakers developed an app. It was a workout exercise app that gave you different exercises," she said, adding people could pick the programs they wanted to do.

But their main thing about the app was "party mode".

"So if all of your friends were working out together you could make it a competition in party mode, like a zoom call," Kreikemeier noted. "So all of you could be doing different workouts but still achieving points and trying to outdo the other."