Area meatpacking plants close amid COVID-19 pandemic

Two area meatpacking plants have temporarily closed their doors amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Cargill in Schuyler and the Tyson Foods plant in Madison announced the immediate closure of their facilities.

Cargill’s Schuyler protein facility began the process to temporarily idle Monday. Officials told the Telegram this was done out of abundance of caution and consistent with its commitment to prioritizing employee health as the local workforce deals with the community-wide impacts of COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that in working in partnership with its union, employees will be paid the 36 hours per week as outlined in its collective agreement.

“This was a difficult decision for our team as we operate an essential service, but our values are guiding our actions. Our focus now is continuing to keep our employees safe and getting our facility back to normal operations as soon as we can,” said Jon Nash, protein Cargill Protein – North America lead. “This was a difficult decision for our team who are operating an essential service and are committed to delivering food for local families and access to markets for farmers and ranchers. We care deeply about our employees and their safety. They are everyday heroes on the frontlines of our food system.