Art Lindberg elected Schuyler mayor, Dale Wolfe to city council

In Colfax County, relatively few positions were contested in the Nov. 8 Midterm Elections. The ones that were, however, will impact their communities in a big way.

In Schuyler, Schuyler Home and Building Supply Owner Art Lindberg was elected mayor in his first run for public office, with 476 votes to Knutson's 293. Lindberg, who grew up in Schuyler, said he is excited for the new role and anxious to get started.

"First and foremost, I love my community. I have a great desire to help the community and everybody that lives inside it, I want to be part of the growth and see it grow to its full potential," Lindberg said.

Lindberg said he has been on a great many committees prior to running for office, such as the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce board, the Colfax County Foundation, Schuyler Housing Development board, Schuyler Zoning and Planning Commission and the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

"With the planning and coning committee, other committees in Schuyler, there's a lot of different aspects I've been involved in, so I've got a little bit of knowledge of what's going on," Lindberg said.

With that said, Lindberg added he has a lot to learn, and that is his first priority.

"The first thing I'm probably going to do is get into city hall and get acquainted with all the goings-on. There's quite a bit of a learning curve to understanding the ins and outs of city government," Lindberg said.

Dale Wolfe, who works at Cargill, was elected to first ward council member in place of Alden Kment with 122 votes to Kment's 56. He decided to run a second time after an initial attempt several years ago.

"I was on the planning commission for two terms, currently sitting. I kind of did that as a step in," Wolfe said. "I was approached by some people who thought it was the right time and put my name in the hat and here we are today."

Wolfe, a fourth-generation resident of Schuyler, said he has seen the town change a lot over the years, physically and culturally.

"Being from this town and graduating high school here, you have a lot of pride in your community," Wolfe said. "But seeing the cultural changes and the way that it's going, it's a nice wholesome town. It's safe, you can go for a walk, you can go to the store and let your kids run somewhere and not be in fear."

Wolfe added that being on the planning commission, he has seen some of the city's projects as they developed, but now, with his city council position, he will be more directly involved and able to represent his district.

"The ultimate goal is to make Schuyler the best it can be, move it forward," Wolfe said. "There's a lot of things you have to get ahead of and do your research on to keep things strong and thriving."

Mike Flood won Colfax County with 1,916 votes to Patty Pansing Brooks' 465. Statewide, Flood beat Brooks 127,623 to 91,919 as of Nov. 14, according to the secretary of state's website.

"I was very pleased with the results, I was surprised by the margin, which was a good thing for our campaign to win by almost 17 points," Flood said. "It definitely showed we spent a lot of time in Lincoln and Sarpy County from the special election to the general election and rural counties really turned out."

Jim Pillen was voted governor-elect, with 1,889 votes to Carol Blood's 444 and Scott Zimmerman's 76 in Colfax County. Statewide, Pillen won with 394,843 votes to Blood's 238,037 and Zimmerman's 26,092.

Pillen said after the election that he thought his campaign's four key points resonated with voters, and that won him the position.

"My campaign was focused on four important issues. We need to protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska, bring transformative property tax change, grow agriculture, and defend our common-sense, conservative values," Pillen said.

The rest of Colfax County's midterm election results as of Nov. 14 are as follows:

Clarkson City Council at-large

Gary T. Ullery: 121

Adam Indra: 127

Monica Harney: 101

Schuyler Community Schools - Remove Guadalupe Marino

Yes: 659

No: 583

Schuyler Community Schools District 0123 (3): Richard Brabec 846, Brian Vavricek 978, Mynor A. Sandoval Urugutia 510, Virginia Semerad 597

Leigh Community School District 39 (4): Julie McMullin 103, Megan Folken 139, Nathan Higby 163, Ryan Hoffman 164, Debra A. Brabec 131, Miranda A. Bender-Svitak 35, Angela Czarnick 84

Howells Village Board (2): David E. Eurek 60, Lance J Cech 115, Keith Vering 70, Brian Mejstrik 154

Rogers Village Board (2): James R. Cummings 15, Janice Noyd 16, Jody Hespen 8

Central Community College District #5 (1): Linda M. Aerni 1,029, Wayne Nestor 578