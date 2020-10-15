Attack ads are unfortunate reflection of our discourse

Politics can be nasty business and it doesn’t get any nastier than a month before an election. But when it’s all about winning, nothing is sacred and money is no object. Advertising Analytics projects $6.7 billion will be spent on advertising in the 2020 election cycle and at least half of that will be spent in the last 10 weeks of the campaign.

It’s more than a little ironic that Republicans and Democrats alike take turns bemoaning the state of our political discourse and, at the same time, spend millions trying to figure out how to hit the other guy where it hurts the most. Hate and hyperbole are part of the game and, worst of all, if you aren’t willing to engage and get dirty, you probably won’t win.

I can’t pretend to have an answer, only a suggestion for our elected representatives of both parties: Before you yield to political strategists who can rationalize any tactic as long as it achieves the desired result, consider cleaning it up. Elevate the conversation. Talk about issues and vision. Put away the blunt instruments. You can change the tone of the discussion, assuming that’s really what you want.

I approved this message.

Rich Manieri is a Philadelphia-born journalist and author. He is currently a professor of journalism at Asbury University in Kentucky. You can reach him at manieri2@gmail.com.

