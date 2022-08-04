Back to School Extravaganza kicks off upcoming school year

With school activities starting at Schuyler Community Schools as early as Aug. 9, SCS, the Columbus Area United Way and several area organizations and businesses teamed up to have a day of summer fun before school begins.

Hundreds of eager students and families gathered at Schuyler Elementary School for the very first Back to School Extravaganza. The Columbus Area United Way represented heavily for the event, sending five of their staff to the flagship event.

Columbus Area United Way Community Navigator Tammy Bichlmeier said their motivation for the event was to inform students and their families of the various United Way programs available to the Schuyler community.

"We have information on all the programs we do. The imagination library, that's the free book program," Bichlmeier said. "That promotes literacy and reading, we have mental health awareness, the 211 information number, community response, we're giving that info away."

Bichlmeier noted that their table ran out of candy to give away in under an hour.

The Center for Survivors sent volunteers from their Revolution program to play with the kids in attendance, paint faces and act as temporary mentors. Abbie Tessendorf, services director at the Center for Survivors and the leader of Revolution, said the group brought 23 members.

"The Revolution kids, they come from Lakeview, Scotus and Columbus High, and they're chosen for their leadership abilities," Tessendorf said. "The goal is to be good mentors for safe dating, good decisions and educating about sexual assault."

Revolution, in addition to mentoring activities like the extravaganza, educate students about assault and domestic abuse through a stage presentation put on by the volunteering kids.

"We go to schools and do a presentation to help students identify victimization and know how to help," Tessendorf said. "Through philanthropy and good things in the community, the students will know what it's like to have good solid mentors."

The focus for the groups in attendance was predominantly students, as they make up the elementary school's population. One group, however, was focused on the kids who haven't started school yet.

The Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership had representatives on-site to talk about some of their early childhood services, including home base visitations and center base activities that are closer to a school environment, according to Irene Velez, a home base visitor.

"We have our early head start, for infants and toddlers. Home base is home visits where we're working with them, getting them ready for school, and then center base is more like a classroom environment, even though they're infants," Velez said

Handing out general information about their departments, the Schuyler Police Department, Colfax County Sheriff's Department, Nebraska State Patrol and East-Central District Health Department sent representatives with some basic safety information, including a rollover crash seatbelt demo by the Nebraska State Patrol.