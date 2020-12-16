Backbone: Maribeth Went

Maribeth Went was driving a golf cart down a gravel hill on the second to last day of the golf season at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh.
This year has been busy and hard due to COVID, in a job Went already balances with helping out on the family farm. Went, who grew up a city girl in Columbus, is still helping out on the farm into her 60s.
"I never thought I would marry a farmer,” Went said. “I’m glad I did. I mean, I like the small town of Leigh. I’m glad we raised our kids here.”
Went married her husband, Wesley, 45 years ago. He took over the farm after his dad died.
“His dad had cancer and he died at 53. And the next month, my dad died of a heart attack at 60,” she said. “The same year. That was tough, that was hard. That was through the '80s, it was really hard, tough times, high-interest rates. (We) struggled.”
The two scraped and saved to get by, she added, but things are not better in farming.
“The prices are probably still the same now as what they were back then, just everything else has gone up … prices go down but … the expenses don’t go down. They just stay high,” Went said. “People would love to rent more ground. It just seems like the larger farms are taking over, kind of forcing out the small, small family farms. Rent is really, really high. It’s hard to make ends meet.”
Despite all the issues, Went loves farming and has managed to balance working over 90 hours a week during the golf season.
“I would get done here at midnight and go home and power wash (the hog barn) until 2, 3, 4 o clock in the morning,” she said. “I always helped in the hog barns whether it was sorting pigs, giving shots to pigs, castrating. It was just something that needed to be done so I did it.”
Brad Bruhn, who has known Went pretty much his whole life and is the president of the Colfax County Agricultural Society, said balancing 90 hours and farming is “the lifestyle around here.”
It’s a real Ag family, with Bruhn noting the couple does grain farming, they’re in livestock, and the son does a lot of custom manure hauling and some truck driving.
“Then she manages the golf course … so she gets to chat with everyone,” Bruhn said. “I know she runs equipment (at the farm) and she does about everything out there. Keeps all the guys intact so they know what’s going on, as far as, you know, to getting lunches to running them here and there and sure she’s the one that does all the bookwork out there.”
But, once their youngest son had four shoulder surgeries and was not able to help anymore, Went and her husband were trying to do it all themselves, Went said.
“We couldn’t keep that pace up anymore,” she noted. “We had an opportunity to sell the hog barn, so we did.”
Went enjoys being out in nature and said she can do “just about anything on the farm," including running the combine with corn loading into a grain cart, running the cart home, and unloading it.
Robin Fuhr, who has worked with Went for over 20 years, also noted she can drive a grain cart and a tractor.
“She’s pretty involved,” Fuhr said. “She knows her stuff at the farm. She helps quite a bit.”
The toughest year so far in balancing everything was last year when her grandson, Kolton, was born at 23 weeks, weighing 1 pound, 1 ounce.
She explained how she stayed with the two older boys 24/7 while their baby brother was in the hospital for 175 days in Omaha, tears rolling down her cheeks.
“That was stressful,” she said. “They could never understand why other people had babies and they got to bring them home within a couple of days and their baby brother, they couldn’t see him for a couple of months. I think it was about 6 weeks before they could even see him. That was hard on them.”
Her board would let her leave at 6, she said, and her grandson is OK now.
“He’s just starting to learn how to crawl. He’s a little behind in some things but for me, it’s like, he’s here I don’t care,” Went said. “For Kolton, he’ll be ok. He’ll catch up with everybody else, he loves his two older brothers. He laughs at them and watches them all the time. So you can just see the love between the little three little brothers.”
This year she wanted to shut down the golf course she manages to avoid possibly giving Kolton COVID-19.
Went didn’t have managerial experience when she started, she said laughing.
“This is the third time Club 91 asked me to manage it and I’m just like 4 miles from home here,” she said. “I thought people don’t get an opportunity three times in a row.”
She has learned a lot over the last 20 years at the club and even made it through this weird year. Still, she’s looking forward to getting back to the farm.
Although two years ago the couple turned their farm over to their youngest son, she still is involved, helping out with anything, including cattle. As long as she can keep going, she’ll keep going she said.
“I run a tractor and a grain cart which I’ll probably do here now this next week. We still have about 75 acres of corn to do,” Went said, sitting in a white chair in Club 91, sunlight shining through the window onto her hair. “Our corn is wet in moisture so we had to let it sit out in the field … but I look forward to just being in the outdoors being with nature.”
