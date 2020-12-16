Backbone: Maribeth Went

“We couldn’t keep that pace up anymore,” she noted. “We had an opportunity to sell the hog barn, so we did.”

Went enjoys being out in nature and said she can do “just about anything on the farm," including running the combine with corn loading into a grain cart, running the cart home, and unloading it.

Robin Fuhr, who has worked with Went for over 20 years, also noted she can drive a grain cart and a tractor.

“She’s pretty involved,” Fuhr said. “She knows her stuff at the farm. She helps quite a bit.”

The toughest year so far in balancing everything was last year when her grandson, Kolton, was born at 23 weeks, weighing 1 pound, 1 ounce.

She explained how she stayed with the two older boys 24/7 while their baby brother was in the hospital for 175 days in Omaha, tears rolling down her cheeks.

“That was stressful,” she said. “They could never understand why other people had babies and they got to bring them home within a couple of days and their baby brother, they couldn’t see him for a couple of months. I think it was about 6 weeks before they could even see him. That was hard on them.”

Her board would let her leave at 6, she said, and her grandson is OK now.