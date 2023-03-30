After opening almost a year ago, Sweet Sister Bakery, 1113 C St., was formally welcomed to the downtown business scene at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 15, held by the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

The business, according to Owner Clariza DeAnda, finds its roots in a love of making baked goods, fruity treats and even cold snacks like flan, fruit cups or gelatina de mosaico.

"It started as a hobby, but a lot of people told me to open up my own place so that's when I decided to open," Deanda said, as translated from Spanish.

The name "Sweet Sister" she said, comes from her family. Having five sisters making sweet things, it only seemed appropriate. Each, she said, has a specific area they like to specialize in. They also have a brother who helps with a lot of the handiwork and even got the storefront set up for their business.

"One specializes in cold items, like the flan, different snacks that are cold. There's the owner (Deanda), the one that does a lot of baking, and the other (third) sister is the one that gives ideas, criticisms. If she doesn't like something, she'll call and be like 'let's do something different,'" Deanda said.

One of her sisters, Deanda said, made a trip to Guatemala some time ago and brought back some recipes for cake. Not being a baker herself, she passed the recipes on to Deanda. After doing that for a while, Deanda said, decorating and making cakes is one of her favorite things about the business and one of the things that really sets them apart.

"When I started I actually didn't have a favorite thing to make but when my sister went to Guatemala for a year, she learned how to make cakes, learned different recipes on cake baking and came back here," Deanda said.

Jose Rocha, owner of Rocha Designs, said the business brings something a little different to Downtown Schuyler. While there are other snack shops in the area, this one brings the cake decorating element as well as other party-type services.

"I feel like it really helps with, like they said about the cakes. I know we've had a lot of things get customized cakes so if feel like that helps the community and brings something new to it," Rocha said.

Deanda pointed out that their specialty is a smaller type of party cake for occasions where only three or four people want cake. Cakes, she said, are one of the things they do best because they know there is demand for them.

"We specialize a lot more in cakes and know more about cakes and know cakes will always sell because of birthdays, weddings, people are always going to need cakes, we feel like we're a little different because of our cakes," Deanda said.

Rocha added that, as someone who plans events and knows how people try to coordinate every part of special gatherings, he thinks Sweet Sister could be an asset in that regard as they can make their cakes fit just about any occasion.

"It's really good because that way, let's say I'm planning an event, I can come to them and tell them I have this table and I want it to be in these colors, I feel like that could really help with event planning," Rocha said.

In the year the business has been in operation, Deanda said, the community support has been good, and they have gotten to know the people around them well through the business.

"One thing we like and have learned is a lot of people like coming in, interacting, getting to know different people in the community," Deanda said. "When they come in, they start a story and we get to know the community very well. My favorite part is interacting with the customers and making sure the customers are satisfied."