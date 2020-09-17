Ballroom, pool face deficit

“I think $20,000 would be probably more appropriate,” Johnson said. “We are just not seeing the money that we saw pre-COVID.”

The money was transferred into the general account for use to pay bills for both the pool and the Oak Ballroom.

The Sun reported in July that there was a decrease in Keno funds. In fiscal year 2018-2019, the City took in $17,037.18 in Keno funds for the second quarter. Second-quarter this year -- fiscal year 2019-2020 -- the City only took in $2,222.98, a drop of 87%.

Sandi Bourn, manager of the Oak Ballroom, said there was less revenue coming in because the facility was shut down during COVID. It has been frustrating, she noted.

“We have a wedding coming up this weekend,” Bourn said on Aug. 10. “Things are starting to open up now more, where we can start having our events again now.”

Although Colfax County moved to Phase 4 of Directed Health Measures on Monday Johnson said it probably won’t help a lot.

Under Phase 4, gatherings can take place with 100% of an outdoor venue's capacity and 75% of indoor venue's capacity.

The current fiscal year will conclude at the end of September.