Ballroom renovations nearing completion

The Oak Ballroom in Schuyler will soon be sporting a new look – the wooden floorboard replacement is nearly done.

Progress on the project was shared during the Schuyler City Council’s regular meeting held March 1.

KJ Colvin, who manages the street and parks department which encompasses the ballroom, said the floor replacement is about 75% completed.

“The floors are the first coat of urethane is down today. They'll be buffing tomorrow and on putting the last coat on. So they are ahead of schedule,” Colvin said during the March 1 meeting.

The estimated cost to replace the floors of the dance floor area was $65,000 in August, as previously reported by the Schuyler Sun. Replacing the floor tile in the bathrooms had been estimated at $8,000.

As part of the project, the booths have been removed from the facility, as noted during the council’s Feb. 15 meeting, and are currently being held in storage.

Colvin said on March 1 that city employees have obtained some tables for the ballroom.

“They managed to procure six of the 14 tables. They're waiting for Sam's to restock. And now we are in need of 164 chairs to be around the tables,” he added.

Crews are waiting for new tile to come in for the women’s restroom at the ballroom. Due to COVID-19 delays, Colvin said, the selected tile won’t be available on time and he indicated that he was going to look into a replacement so that the project can be completed on time.

Colvin said that Oak Ballroom Manager Danielle Baete is planning to hold an open house in April.

First Ward Council Member suggested holding a celebration for the facility.

“We should have a rededication sometime hire some bands, invite all the people who have had their wedding receptions, etc., etc., there and make a big deal out of it,” Kretz said.

Others seemed to agree, though the next weekend opening at the ballroom isn’t until August. The council indicated those details are still to be sorted out.

In other business, council members heard a report from Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber about an incident that happened earlier that day.

According to Farber, on March 1 a group of kids were in a picnic area near the lake when two fell into iced-over water. The two who fell into the water were a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. Police received the call at 4:50 p.m.

“Two were crossing and fell through the ice, neither one could swim. It was pretty scary there for a bit,” Farber said. “Two other kids went in and tried to rescue them. But ultimately Sgt. Cheyne Terrall, Matt Prochaska with the fire department and Officer (Ryan) Andel rescued all four of them and got them out of there.”

The other two kids who went into the water were a 9-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, Farber said.

One of the kids had been in bad condition for a while and officials thought that individual might have to be transported via helicopter, he added. The kids were treated for their low core temperatures from being in the cold water.

“They’re all in stable condition right now,” Farber said on March 1.

Farber also gave an update on a recent drug case.

“We did serve a search warrant on the ninth of February, that involved recovery of cocaine, and we seized approximately $78,000 in cash,” Farber said. “We'll be working on seizure process with that money, it will be a long process. So that, along the 22 grams of methamphetamine we recovered throughout the month, it's been pretty active.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

