Ballroom welcomes Baete as manager

Schuyler’s Oak Ballroom is returning to normal operation after its new manager started June 1.

Danielle Baete, who previously worked for Par IV Restaurant & Lodge in David City, is settling back into the Schuyler community in her new role at the Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive.

A Beatrice native, Baete worked at a nursing home in Schuyler for seven years then was employed at Fargo Assembly before it moved to Mexico. Foreseeing the Fargo plant’s move, Baete started a part-time waitress gig at Par IV and then landed a manager role at the David City golf course in August 2019.

Baete said she loves what she does as manager of the Schuyler Oak Ballroom.

“I enjoy decorating things, I enjoy all things wedding and this is just exactly where I wanted to be. What else would you want to do but plan a wedding every single week? (It’s) nothing but fun for me. I guess I don’t consider it a job,” Baete said.

“I get to use my creativity and (I love) the look on the people’s faces and you get to help and achieve what they’ve been looking for.”

Currently, Baete does get to plan a few aspects of activities but the Ballroom’s schedule is mostly filled with events that couldn’t be held during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.