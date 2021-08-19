Ballroom welcomes Baete as manager

Schuyler’s Oak Ballroom is returning to normal operation after its new manager started June 1.
Danielle Baete, who previously worked for Par IV Restaurant & Lodge in David City, is settling back into the Schuyler community in her new role at the Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive.
A Beatrice native, Baete worked at a nursing home in Schuyler for seven years then was employed at Fargo Assembly before it moved to Mexico. Foreseeing the Fargo plant’s move, Baete started a part-time waitress gig at Par IV and then landed a manager role at the David City golf course in August 2019.
Baete said she loves what she does as manager of the Schuyler Oak Ballroom.
“I enjoy decorating things, I enjoy all things wedding and this is just exactly where I wanted to be. What else would you want to do but plan a wedding every single week? (It’s) nothing but fun for me. I guess I don’t consider it a job,” Baete said.
“I get to use my creativity and (I love) the look on the people’s faces and you get to help and achieve what they’ve been looking for.”
Currently, Baete does get to plan a few aspects of activities but the Ballroom’s schedule is mostly filled with events that couldn’t be held during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“It’s all mostly people trying to catch up from COVID and not being able to have their weddings,” Baete said. “We are completely booked out until June of next year. We have a few openings in the summer. I only have 13 available spaces for 2022.”
However, Baete noted the Ballroom appeared to be busy pre-COVID. Before the pandemic hit northeast Nebraska, Baete said she and previous Oak Ballroom manager Sandi Bourn had talked about how the venue typically always had some event scheduled during the weekends.
“So I don’t think it’s really out of the norm, I just think a lot of people are trying to get it done sooner rather than later,” Baete added.
Bourn, who had been with the Ballroom for 19 years, retired earlier this year.
Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka had served as the interim manager, the Sun previously reported.
“She’s (Baete) kind of jumped out of the chute and got to work,” Jedlicka said. “We're excited to have her in our community and look forward to seeing the changes that she's going to bring to the Ballroom as the new manager.”
Baete said she works 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays. She said she stays for the entirety of Saturday events. She is typically off on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Morning walking is still open during the weekends, she added, with the doors closing at noon.
During the weekdays, Baete’s time is usually filled with behind-the-scenes work, such as inventory and ordering stock. In between those responsibilities, she responds to phone calls and interviews and she holds first and last meetings with people wanting to hold an event at the Ballroom.
“Usually Thursdays and Fridays are when our decorators come in, cake makers or florists, so on and so forth, so they can get ready for the event that’s going on,” she added.
Baete lives in David City with her husband and two children but, she noted, she’s happy coming back to work in the Schuyler community.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.