Bank of the Valley Schuyler site continues forward

The Bank of the Valley’s future Schuyler location is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
There’s still plenty of behind-the-scenes work to be done, though, such as a new street to help alleviate potential heavy traffic problems on Highway 15.
The Schuyler City Council approved at its Aug. 2 meeting items relating to “2021 Valley Street Drive Improvement,” which Mayor Jon Knutson said will be a new road connecting Highway 15 and 22nd Street.
“They’ve (Bank of the Valley) agreed to enter into a contract with the City and we’ll have the same engineering firm, and we’re just going to kind of build a through street off the highway,” Knutson said. “They expect some truck traffic, and it just made sense that we’ll connect 22nd Street with Highway 15. Then we’ll just make it an easier entrance into their facility, and they hope to have a few more businesses join their location. But that’d probably be in the future.”
It will be a small piece of road, he noted.
“All it is, is a small, little street that will wind between Dairy Queen (104 E. 22nd St.) and the bank and go to 22nd Street and be done,” he added.
The purpose is to avoid any possible traffic congestion that may take place.
“We’ve entered into it to kind of alleviate traffic. We were just concerned with the school there, if we didn’t have a second option for them it would really back up on the highway,” Knutson said.
“The engineering company will oversee the construction of the road. It was a 50/50 cost-sharing for this road. Roads aren’t cheap and that seemed like the thing to do.”
Bank of the Valley had been set to hold a groundbreaking at its future site Tuesday afternoon. According to a Bank of the Valley press release, trees and debris were cleared from the site during the past winter and spring months, and bank officials worked with local and state entities to ensure everything was in place for construction to begin.
The new Schuyler branch will be the seventh Bank of the Valley location, the last having opened in David City in September 2020.
“It’s going to be roughly the same size as our Columbus branch location, maybe a little bit smaller,” Bank of the Valley Marketing Director Dee Hanson said.
“We’re looking to finish up in the spring or late summer, probably the late summer of 2022.”
Bank officials are looking forward to becoming a part of Schuyler, noted Hanson.
“We’ve been looking at expanding and growing, and this is just part of the process,” Hanson said. “Schuyler was a great location for us to continue, especially as much as Schuyler’s been growing. We’re really excited to be a part of that.”
The bank’s press release said current employees are optimistic about transitioning to the area once the new building is open, including Schuyler native Galen Kehrli.
“With Schuyler’s growth in recent years, I believe Bank of the Valley will be an excellent, viable business addition for the community and surrounding area for many years to come,” Kehrli said, in a press release.
