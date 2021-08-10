Bank of the Valley Schuyler site continues forward

The Bank of the Valley’s future Schuyler location is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

There’s still plenty of behind-the-scenes work to be done, though, such as a new street to help alleviate potential heavy traffic problems on Highway 15.

The Schuyler City Council approved at its Aug. 2 meeting items relating to “2021 Valley Street Drive Improvement,” which Mayor Jon Knutson said will be a new road connecting Highway 15 and 22nd Street.

“They’ve (Bank of the Valley) agreed to enter into a contract with the City and we’ll have the same engineering firm, and we’re just going to kind of build a through street off the highway,” Knutson said. “They expect some truck traffic, and it just made sense that we’ll connect 22nd Street with Highway 15. Then we’ll just make it an easier entrance into their facility, and they hope to have a few more businesses join their location. But that’d probably be in the future.”

It will be a small piece of road, he noted.

“All it is, is a small, little street that will wind between Dairy Queen (104 E. 22nd St.) and the bank and go to 22nd Street and be done,” he added.

The purpose is to avoid any possible traffic congestion that may take place.