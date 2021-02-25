Battling the frigid temperatures

Nebraska and areas all over the United States experienced some of the coldest temperatures on record last week. These extreme temperatures caused greater energy needs throughout the country, straining the power grid. This caused the last-resort need for rolling blackouts, or load shedding, a process by which power is intentionally and temporarily cut to a specific area to avoid a total blackout of the system.

Public Power districts in Nebraska are part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) sharing power with a number of other states, including Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Some of these states had unusually cold temperatures and rare amounts of snowfall causing them to draw more power from the pool than normal for this time of the year.

Late last week, I introduced a Legislative Resolution that will recognize the need for understanding recent power outages, and calls the Natural Resources Committee to report the circumstances and practices that led to them. As chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, this is an important issue to me. No Nebraskans should go without power, especially for extended periods of time in these extreme conditions.