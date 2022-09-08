Beavers Produce expands: Colfax County produce vendor to expand up to 50% by next year

Andrew Beavers of Beavers Produce said the business' most recent expansion is one of several they have slated for use in 2023.

"That will probably give us about another 50% capacity for how much we can produce," Beavers said.

Beavers and his wife Amber started the business three years ago after having success with growing produce for their own use. Since then, Beavers said, the business has grown steadily.

"This is only our third season and we’ve pretty much doubled in size every season because the demand for local produce is so huge," Beavers said.

Beavers Produce distributes their produce all around Colfax and Platte counties, with more potentially on the way in the future, Beavers said. Currently, they sell in Omaha, North Bend's Mini-Mart, Columbus' Market 23 and various farmers markets.

"We’re hoping to, next season, with our increased production, expand more into the Schuyler and Columbus area too," Beavers said.

Shirley Enquist, manager at Market 23 and manager of the Columbus farmers market and Looking Glass Farms, said expansion is necessary with produce farming.

"It's important if you're not very big to be expanding to be able to support the farm. If you don't grow enough to meet your customers' needs or balance out expenses, that's just not going to work," Enquist said.

Demand, Beavers said, was the biggest driver, particularly for the farm's leafy greens, which have become popular and will likely be part of the expansion.

"Our lettuce mixes, spinach, salad mixes, that kind of stuff, that’s one of our biggest sellers so that’ll give us a lot more area there," Beavers said.

Enquist added that from Market 23's perspective, expansion on the part of its vendors is a great thing, because it keeps customers happy.

"If I can't put the produce in here, the customers are going to leave and not come back, so it's important for us for the vendors to expand so we can expand," Enquist said.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is very excited to see Beavers Produce expand.

"They have sold their goods at our farmers market here in town for a couple of years as well. This new expansion will help tremendously as they will have more produce to be able to sell," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that the past year, the demand has been higher than the area supply for Beavers Produce, and hopefully this expansion will allow for more movement in the Schuyler area.

"Andrew and Amber are great people who have worked hard to be masters at their trade," Jedlicka said. "We have been working with them to get their products into our local stores, and look forward to that coming to fruition."