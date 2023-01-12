Because he would have done it: Marilyn Blazek donates to Colfax County Veterans Memorial in honor of husband Frank Blazek

Many communities around Schuyler have veterans memorials, and some time ago, Frank and Marilyn Blazek decided to tour them. Frank, Marilyn said, thought Schuyler should have one for area veterans as well.

Frank passed away three years ago, however, and was unable to see the current effort to do just that.

“He always thought it would be nice if Schuyler had one, one time we had driven around to see the memorials in little towns,” Blazek said.

Frank served in the Navy during the 1950s, Marilyn said, and was a strong supporter of veterans, working with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and being a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

The planned veterans’ memorial, set to go up outside of the Oak Ballroom, was organized years ago by a group of concerned veterans of the same mind as Frank. In late 2022, they decided to finally act on those plans and began work fundraising.

In honor of Frank, Marilyn donated $5,000 to the project, a sizeable amount of their goal. He would have done something for it if he were still around, she said. She believes people should know who in their community served, she added.

“I think it’s important so they’re recognized in the area where they come from or live around,” Blazek said. “It was nice to see in these different towns the different names, how they do all the names. Sometimes you run across someone you know from a different town.”

Jerry Mundil, fellow veteran and an organizer of the memorial, said he knew Frank from VFW activities and knew Marilyn was involved in the auxiliary for some time.

“Frank was a good member, him and Adolph Vavricek when they were in their 80s they did more work than anyone in that VFW,” Mundil said.

The Blazeks’ contribution joins the VFW, the American Legion and Jerry and Rose Mundil at the $5,000 tier. Jerry and Rose Kracl have also donated $2,000 and Lynn Deshon and Pinnacle Bank have donated $1,000 toward the memorial. Because of those donations and the many commemorative bricks they’ve sold, the group is about halfway to their $80,000 mark required to start on the memorial.

“I think it’ll be good be at least people will know he really cared,” Mundil said.

This contribution brings them closer to their long-term goal of $150,000 for the memorial. The group have been raising funds since late 2022 and now sit at approximately $35,000 of that goal. They plan to feature veterans’ names on commemorative brick tiles around the memorial with possibilities for expansion should they exceed their goal.

Lumir Jedlicka, another one of the organizers, said they plan to put up a graphic outside of the Oak Ballroom soon that shows progress on the project, but they are uncertain exactly when. Those interested in donating or purchasing a commemorative brick may contact Jerry Mundil at 402-615-1185 or Lumir Jedlicka at 402-615-0483