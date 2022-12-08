Benjamin Lefdal always up for a challenge

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Schuyler Central High School Senior Benjamin Lefdal likes a challenge, whether it’s physical, such as cross-country, or more mental, such as speech or band.

Rick Carter, Lefdal’s cross-country coach and calculus teacher, said he trusts Lefdal to do whatever he needs him to do. In cross-country, there’s no team captain position, but Lefdal leads regardless, by example and by his own volition.

“He’s my go-to guy at meets. If I have to do things, I can leave him in charge. I’ll go take a look at the course and I know, if I left him something to do, it would get done,” Carter said.

Lefdal said he hopes to attend South Dakota State University in Brooking, South Dakota for physics, a field he enjoys and feels will keep him mentally stimulated.

“It’s another way to challenge myself. I’ve enjoyed science for the longest time and this felt like the natural progression,” Lefdal said.

Lefdal’s intellectual pursuits have gotten him into a couple of leadership roles, such as president of National Honor Society and his position as drum major for the high school band. The honor society position, he noted, is elected. While he was chosen as president, he said a lot of people make the group work.

“I do a lot of organizing for the chapter itself, a lot of the activities and little things we do around here and elsewhere, I help a lot with that, some of the other leadership help with that and it works well,” Lefdal said.

The position of drum major, Lefdal said, was an opportunity for him to lead and develop his skills in that area.

“Towards the beginning of the school year, I tried out for drum major for marching band. It’s a really awesome opportunity to step up and use some of those leadership skills, maybe lead the way a little bit,” Lefdal said.

His band director, Paul Niedbalski, said Lefdal has picked up several positions in choir, band and one-act performances simply because he could or because it was something new.

“Ben has always been up for the challenge, open to trying anything. Being the lead in a musical with very little musical training, that was something really outside his comfort zone and he really jumped into it,” Niedbalski said.

The drum major, essentially a conductor, leads the band. Niedbalski said when Lefdal tried out during his sophomore year, he didn’t get the position. His junior year, however, he was clearly the best choice.

“It was clear people did what he wanted them to do because they liked him and respected him as a peer and a student leader,” Niedbalski said. “It’s played out over the course of this school year so far he’s a terrific communicator, terrific leader and his peers really respect him in a positive way.”