Best in state: Schuyler Elementary principal and middle school assistant principal recognized

Every year, the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) and the Nebraska State Association of Elementary School Principals (NSAESP) honor principals who show outstanding ability and care in their work.

At the NSASSP and NSAESP's 2022 awards ceremony in Norfolk on May 23, Schuyler Elementary School's K-2 Principal Cara Neesen and Schuyler Middle School's Assistant Principal Andy Banahan received the awards for New Principal of the Year and Region III Assistant Principal of the year awards, respectively.

New Principal of The Year entails being with the school for two years or fewer, and demonstrating excellence in your position during that time.

The awards come at the nominations of recipients' peers. For Neesen, that was Bill Comley, Schuyler Elementary's other principal. Comely said Neesen is well deserving of the award.

"I think what they see is someone is super knowledgeable hardworking, outworks her peers, caring, transparent, just goes above and beyond for families for families and colleagues," Comley said.

Neesen said she was shocked that she had been nominated, let alone won.

"I am just surprised, honestly, and humbled that my peers nominated me," Neesen said. "There were a lot of more deserving people nominated, so I sure didn't think I'd get it."

Neesen said the thing that sets her apart in her position is strength-based leadership, where she focuses on people's strengths.

"Using their five core strengths and applying it to what makes them the best they can be," Neesen said.

Neesen added that this approach recognizes that people have their weak points, but chooses to fortify their strengths instead of trying to eliminate those weaknesses.

"Instead of having your boss pounding on you every day about your deficiencies it reverses to look at what you're good at," Neesen said.

Neesen also has a background in special education, previously serving as a school psychologist, elementary counselor and public services administrator for Yutan Public Schools over seven years. Neesen said she brought some of the practices from that position to her current place in Schuyler.

"What we changed a lot here in Schuyler is changing our student services to an inclusion model and pushing our services into the classroom, so all students are benefiting from those special education services," Neesen said.

Neesen said her career in education has been unorthodox, since many school administrators and principals begin as teachers, but it has helped her to perform her job duties.

"I didn't think I would get this, because I am different, which is good too, though," Neesen added.

For Banahan, the award was also unexpected.

"It was very touching and heartwarming to hear what coworkers and bosses have to say about what I'm doing," Banahan said.

Jesse Zavadil, principal of Schuyler Middle School, said Banahan is the one who deserves this, though.

The middle school has employed a practice called Capturing Kids Hearts, a program designed to facilitate better relationships between staff and students. Zavadil said Banahan is the face of that practice.

"Capturing kids hearts embodies Andy, just how he treats the students and the compassion and love he has for them. He has a great relationship with them," Zavadil said.

Banahan has been with Schuyler Middle School for two years, and said in that time he has really pushed for relationships with staff as well as students.

"One of the things that sets middle schools apart from elementary and high school is the sense of community," Banahan said.

Before working at Schuyler Middle School, Banahan taught at Boys Town in Duncan from 2011-2014, before moving to Grand Island Middle School, where he taught social studies and science for six years, then finally moved to Schuyler in 2020.

Banahan said there is a shift in your duties being assistant principal as opposed to a teacher, helping the teachers do ground-level work and helping them to be recognized for their work while not doing the work yourself.

"Helping kids learn coping techniques so they can grow as an individual, that's the most important thing for me," Banahan said "For teachers, it's encouraging them and providing them a safe space to try new things."

Being a former teacher and an administrator, Banahan said it all comes together for him when that support pays off for his staff and students.

"What makes it worth it for me is when I see my staff and students succeed, not just in school, but in their personal lives," Banahan said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0