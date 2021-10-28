Big crowd expected for Trunk-or-Treat

This year’s downtown Trunk-or-Treat being held Thursday evening is expected to be a well-attended event.

During the Schuyler City Council’s Oct. 19 meeting, council members approved a request to close an additional portion of 11th Street for the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual happening. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in downtown.

“We’ll have two whole blocks,” said Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jedlicka said the event always has a good turnout but even more people are expected this year. Around 400-500 costumed kids are estimated to come on Thursday, she added.

“We’ve doubled at least from what we normally have,” she said.

About 35 businesses have signed up for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat.

In other news, the council OK’d a $8,735.94 estimate from Jones Automotive to outfit a new vehicle for the Schuyler Police Department. Earlier in October, council members approved a $29,350 purchase of a 2020 Dodge Durango.

Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said it’s a part of his effort to replace the department’s older cars with all-wheel drive vehicles.

“(We’re) trying to become more uniform, have the same type of vehicle,” Farber said. “Two years ago when I got here, we had an F150, we had three Crown Victoria vehicles, we had one Chevy pickup and we had two Explorers. We’re trying to loop more towards all-wheel vehicles and what fits more for Schuyler. Also, we want to be fuel efficient.”

Dodge Durangos and Ford Explorers are a good size for police vehicles, he added.

The new vehicle is being purchased from Kansas State Patrol. Once it arrives, it will be outfitted with lights, a radio system, a cage and the sirens, Farber said.

Also, the Schuyler Police Department will see a second addition – that of a new code enforcement officer. Farber said the new position will be a full-time police officer whose emphasis will be in code investigation.

The position is needed, he said, because Schuyler is constantly growing and a need for a code enforcement has been identified.

"Throughout the year we've talked about how we're seeing incidences of interaction with dogs running at large and instances where we've had dog bites occur or injuries," Farber said. "There's always the animal control issues that come up from time to time with our dog investigations. We also have code enforcement with parking complaints, unregistered junked vehicles. We have those things we want to consistently investigate."

The new position will also help with responding to calls and will alleviate staffing concerns, he added.

Counting Farber, there will be 10 officers at the police department.

“Currently we’re at eight with one in the academy and then we’ve just completed a hiring process – the position is closed but we’re in the process of going through the hiring of a 10th officer,” Farber said. “Then we’ll make some decisions on who will fill that position.”

Farber said it’s been some time since the department has seen an expansion in personnel, and he is looking forward to having that 10th officer.

Furthermore, council members on Oct. 19 also approved a $146,730 bid from Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Inc. for channel and flap gate improvements, to be paid from the city’s street capital improvement fund.

The purpose of the project is to help prevent a major flood from occurring, like what was seen during the historic floods of 2019. Earlier this year, the Schuyler City Council moved forward with short-term steps in preventing that kind of flooding, which included the installation of flap gates.

“It’s going to have three flap gates installed to prevent any water from entering into the stormsewer drains, into their outfalls, which was the cause of the majority of the flooding from 2019,” City Administrator Will De Roos said.

The council also:

• Approved a $88,519.08 bid from Blum’s Quality Flooring LLC to replace the flooring at the Oak Ballroom and

• OK’d wage rates for city personnel with a starting pay date of Oct. 29.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

