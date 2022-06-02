Bike rodeo, walking taco event to teach kids about bike safety

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, was driving through Schuyler on a warm day when she noticed kids riding bikes rather unsafely.

"They had no helmets and they weren't watching for cars backing out of driveways and I thought 'What can we do?'" Jedlicka said.

June 10, a bike rodeo will take place on 12th Street between B and C streets in an effort to educate kids on bike safety. The bike rodeo was organized in partnership with the Community and Family Partnership, Columbus Area United Way and Schuyler Warrior Academy.

From 3-6 p.m. kids will be able to meet local law enforcement, get their bikes checked for safety, learn about bike safety and get helmets fitted. From 5-7 p.m. tacos will be available from local businesses.

Jedlicka said the event will consist of nine stages of bike safety education and assistance.

The first stage will be a "bike tune-up" station, where kids can have their bikes checked for minor fixes, such as loose chains or wheels, but no extensive repairs.

The second station will be a helmet fitting, with 200 bike bells, helmets and reflectors donated by the Community Family Partnership and Columbus Area United Way.

Roberta Miksch, collective impact director for the CFP, said this was made possible by a grant that was allocated based on the United Way's four pillars they use when deciding on funding.

"The bike rodeo falls into two of those four pillars: active family-community engagement and expanded learning time and opportunities," Miksch said.

The third station will teach kids proper hand signals and the fourth will teach them how to stop safely.

Stations five through eight involve scanning the road, dodging obstacles, driveways and intersections, some of the things Jedlicka was concerned about when she came up with the idea for the event.

"What if someone is backing out of a driveway or something? We have a highway right here in the middle of town, I wanted to see what we could do," Jedlicka said.

The final stage is a photo booth where those who complete the course will get a participation ribbon.

Miksch said this is an excellent opportunity for families to get out in the community and for kids to learn something.

"We were attempting for this to be a student/child activity where parents can be invited and talk about why it's important to be aware of bike safety and protect yourself," Miksch said.

Schuyler's Warrior Academy will be bringing 30 kids from its "biking club," one of the many interest groups at the Warrior Academy. The academy is providing bicycles for its kids for this event thanks to sponsors and the Beyond School Bells Summer Innovation Grant.

Sponsors collectively gave $3,000, which the grant matched. Heather Bebout, principal of Fisher's School, said these donations and the people involved made this event possible in the first place.

"We couldn't even begin to hold an event like this without so many partnerships, the grant, the sponsors, we need people to build bikes, man stations," Bebout explained.

Tacos will be $1 for kids, and $2 for adults. Similar to the bike stations, Schuyler businesses will have taco stations, with each bringing a different kind of taco.

Burrito House will have beef tacos, El Patron will have dessert tacos, Papuseria El Rinconcita will have papusas, Taqueria Hernandez will have cheeseburger tacos and Sunshine Snacks and treats will have a chicken taco.

