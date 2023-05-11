Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Kyle Kasik, 18-year-old athlete, student and all-around hard worker, is not the most outspoken person, according to his basketball and football coach Jeff Bachman. What he does say, however, carries great weight.

"When he does need to speak up, he does and when he does, everyone listens," Bachman said.

Kasik is pretty busy between football, basketball, One Act, Youth Advisory Council and church activities at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sports, he said, started at a young age for him, watching his older sisters when they would have games.

"I had to always go to their games and stuff because I couldn’t stay home alone," Kasik said. "Once I got started it became my biggest hobby I would do. As a little kid, I would always go out and shoot baskets and stuff."

Kasik said his parents, Joe and Heather Kasik, also encouraged him to get involved. That was how he met Bachman, who has coached him in basketball since the sixth grade and football since his freshman year. Kasik, Bachman said, is a hard worker no matter where he puts him, from the field to social studies class.

"He is a very hard worker, whether it's the weight room or practice, he's always giving it everything he's got, always trying really hard, does everything you ask of him," Bachman said.

Following high school, Kasik said he plans to attend Wayne State University for construction management, something he may have become interested in thanks to his grandfather, Fred Krenk.

"Growing up as a little kid I always spent the weekend with him. We'd go into his shop and build birdhouses," Kasik said. "That's the first interest I had in construction. He was super hard working, respecting, he was the one who kind of pushed me as a kid, he was a super big figure."

Aside from that, Kasik said, the field is in a very profitable position at the moment and it's something he finds personal satisfaction in working on.

"This summer and last summer I've been working in construction, it piqued my interest, it has a lot of creativity added to it. It's nice to look at something and say 'I changed that in a huge way' or 'I built that,' seeing how much you changed an area," Kasik said.

Changing an area, Kasik said, is also why he joined the Youth Advisory Committee. Being a child growing up in Leigh, he saw things that he, in recent years, has been able to change and fix, and wanted to keep doing that so some day, his children could have a better city to call home.

"Some of our projects have been like maintaining the ball field. As a kid, I saw it was pretty beat up, so we repainted the benches and stuff," Kasik said. "Looking back at that, it was like giving back to those little kids because now they have a better place to play baseball and softball."

Bachman said he believes it is that mentality and Kasik's ability to lead others by example that will take him far in the career path he's chosen.

"I definitely think he'll be able to get people to work for him and be a good example as an employer and employee because he will be that really hard worker, he'll do everything he needs to do to be successful and I think that will draw people to him because they won't be able to help but admire his work ethic," Bachman said.