Blast from the past: Schuyler's first 'Cruise the Drag' wows community

Schuyler area native Seth Mares recently helped bring his hometown back in time and he didn’t even have a DeLorean DMC-12 like in “Back to the Future.”
Instead, Mares fired up his 1971 Chevy Blazer and decided to make his way through the main parts of town last Friday night. Of course, he also invited the entire community via Facebook and dubbed it Schuyler’s “Cruise the Drag.” The end result was dozens of people hitting the open road through town for a couple of hours as a new way to practice social distancing while also saying hello to neighbors and old friends from afar.
“It took on a life of its own,” Mares said. “The weather could have been a little better, but it could have been a lot worse. It didn’t dampen spirits at all. Everyone was just excited to be out and part of something without having to leave their vehicle.”
The organized social gathering came about fairly quick. Mares said he had heard about the success of a similar function in West Point earlier this month and thought it would be neat to do something similar in Schuyler. It actually made him think about his own youth quite a bit.
“This was something that when I was young, everybody did it to connect,” he recalled. “We didn’t have cellphones, or the internet at that time. If you wanted to meet up with your friends, you would find them out on the main drag.”
The people of Schuyler and surrounding communities showed up in grand fashion. There were adults and children, as well as many families, who turned out to honk their horns, wave flags and socialize from a distance while cruising all around town.
“It was just a big parade basically,” Mares said.
Feedback was tremendous.
“This is the coolest thing,” Viridiana Duran wrote on a Facebook post about the cruising event.
“Good clean fun!” wrote Sharon Wragge Carstens on the same Facebook post.
“Great fun time to see people out” wrote Bernadine Gary Baumert.
In light of the success of the first “Cruise the Drag” last week, Mares said the plan is to make it an ongoing weekly gathering for the time being. He said depending on how things go, it could just become a regular thing beyond the COVID-19 pandemic – just like back in the day.
"I think it very well could,” he said. “It reminds people just how much fun it is to just get out and do a little driving.”
For now, people are encouraged to take whatever vehicle they like out for a spin about 6 p.m. on Fridays. There’s no specific route in mind, though many people start out near the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler.
“It was just the right idea at the right time,” Mares said. “I would encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves in an activity where they don’t have to be in close proximity to others. You can go out and see your friends and neighbors, see other people, congregating without having to actually congregate.”
Mares in the last few days has been jokingly and affectionately referred to as “Doc Brown” – Christopher Lloyd’s infamous character from the “Back to the Future” trilogy who invented the DeLorean time machine. Although he didn’t invent a time machine, Mares said he’s happy his idea that is a call back to an old school era has become a local hit once again.
“It’s a blast from the past,” he said, with a laugh. “That’s exactly what it is. It’s an option to be part of something. It’s all about fun.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
