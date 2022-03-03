Block Party training set for Thursday

A free training centered on how children learn by playing with blocks will be held Thursday night.

Any adult who interacts with kids regularly can attend Thursday’s Block Party, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Schuyler Public Library, 108 E 18th St. Held by Schuyler Communities for Kids, the Block Party is part of a statewide program offered by the University of Nebraska Extension.

“(It will have) all the different things you can do with blocks that support all the different areas of child development,” Schuyler Early Childhood Community Coordinator Kim Parsons said.

The Extension started offering the program a few years ago to help parents, educators and children engage in block play. The one being held in Schuyler will be for adults only.

“(It can be) parents, grandparents, child care providers. Anybody that works with children, preschool teachers, head start teachers – anybody that works with or takes care of kids,” Parsons said.

Block play encourages children’s development in many areas, according to a UNL webpage about the subject. This includes math (counting, measurement, spatial relations), science (gravity, weight, problem solving), language and literacy (storytelling about what they’re making), physical skills (large motor and muscle coordination, small muscle development) and social skills (sharing, cooperation skills, persistence).

As of Monday, 16 people had been signed up for Schuyler’s Block Party, Parsons said.

“I'm really happy about it. I think I have all different areas of early childhood in Schuyler,” she added.

The group includes day care staff, in-home licensed providers, non-licensed providers and some teachers.

Those that attend Thursday will receive a pack of blocks and there will be prize drawings. Registration was encouraged but people will still be able to attend the event with registering beforehand. Anyone with questions can contact Parsons at 402-615-2685.

“If I do have somebody just show up that night, I might not have something for them right away, but I'll give it to them at a later date,” she said.

“If they love kids and they want to learn more about activities to do with blocks, they are more than welcome to come.”

Parsons said the Block Party will be a good way for people to get new ideas.

“Everybody needs new and fresh ideas to bring into their program,” she said. “Some of these blocks like the magnet tiles are kind of relatively new. And so just offering ideas and activities to do with some of the newer types of blocks will be really exciting.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.