Blood drive on tap in Schuyler

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the need for people to provide blood remains as high as ever. Thus, an American Red Cross drive is slated to take place from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 7 at the Oak Ballroom.
Those seeking to make an appointment can do so by calling Deanna Pokorny at 402-380-9404 or Catherine Novacek at 402-352-5231. They can also make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, providing the sponsor code SchuylerNebraska.
The Ballroom is closed for other events due to the outbreak, but organizers of the event were able to get permission to host the drive due to the positive impact that it will likely have on public health during this time. The event will be adjusted for maximum safety, providing that people and Red Cross organizers remain at least 6 feet apart and social distancing rules will apply for those who wish to donate blood.
“We will have a minimum amount of contact,” said Pokorny, one of the primary organizers of the blood drive in Schuyler. “We will have their temperature taken when they come to make sure that they’re well. There haven’t been any cases of contagion through blood transfusion.”
The COVID-19 crisis has led to a significant decrease in blood drives across the country. Red Cross officials locally and statewide are now warning of another potentially calamitous problem: A lack of blood to provide to hospitals and health care facilities.
Samantha Pollard, American Red Cross communications manager for blood services in Nebraska/Iowa, said that hundreds of blood drives across the two states had been canceled due to the virus’ exponential spread across the country, with seemingly no end in sight. She said that drives were being canceled not because people were postponing them outright, but social distancing measures made it difficult for the Red Cross to find buildings to place them in.
“People aren’t canceling drives outright because of the virus, it’s because they’re having to cancel school or work,” Pollard said. “Offices are being cleared out, people aren’t going to church even, and those are where we hold blood drives.”
Pollard said that there were 150,000 fewer blood donations due to COVID-19, with more than 1,300 fewer in Nebraska alone. Pollard mentioned that without blood donations, a second public health crisis could come after COVID-19 peaks.
“Those of us who are feeling well right now need to go out and give blood if we’re eligible to do so,” Pollard said. “We can avoid a second public health crisis, which would be not having blood available for patients who need it.”
Organizers of the Schuyler blood drive want to do their part. They understand the issue of having the drive, but they believe that it can do an enormous amount of good if they decide to go ahead and give what they can.
“There have been so many drives that have been canceled,” Pokorny said. “There’s an even more desperate need to provide blood.”
They wish for people to help each other out by giving a little bit of themselves in this time of crisis and doing what they can to make sure that others can have a future to look forward to.
“An hour of their time can save the lives of three people,” Pokorny said. “That’s just amazing.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
