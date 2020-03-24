Blood drive on tap in Schuyler

Samantha Pollard, American Red Cross communications manager for blood services in Nebraska/Iowa, said that hundreds of blood drives across the two states had been canceled due to the virus’ exponential spread across the country, with seemingly no end in sight. She said that drives were being canceled not because people were postponing them outright, but social distancing measures made it difficult for the Red Cross to find buildings to place them in.

“People aren’t canceling drives outright because of the virus, it’s because they’re having to cancel school or work,” Pollard said. “Offices are being cleared out, people aren’t going to church even, and those are where we hold blood drives.”

Pollard said that there were 150,000 fewer blood donations due to COVID-19, with more than 1,300 fewer in Nebraska alone. Pollard mentioned that without blood donations, a second public health crisis could come after COVID-19 peaks.

“Those of us who are feeling well right now need to go out and give blood if we’re eligible to do so,” Pollard said. “We can avoid a second public health crisis, which would be not having blood available for patients who need it.”