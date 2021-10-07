Board considers technology upgrades

Colfax County may be seeing the implementation of new technology following the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Sept. 28.

Commissioners heard a presentation from Monte V. Monteleagre of EGiS Technologies about the possibility of moving the county’s email services from an in-house server to Microsoft 365 Cloud. EGiS Technologies provides IT services to Colfax County.

The county has been purchasing a one-time license every few years with EGiS Technologies keeping it updated and protected.

“Microsoft Exchange has different versions based upon the year, you guys are probably running 2013 or 2016, and they all expire after a period of time and then you have to buy a new version of it to run the latest version,” Monteleagre said to the board.

With the cloud, Microsoft would provide protection 24/7.

“We’re trying to find better pricing from the state but in essence it’s $20 per person per month,” Monteleagre said, adding that it would be $5 a month for email only. “So whoever gets email (the county) spends $20 per person per month to get the latest version of Office and advanced protection, to get encryption and get it backed up.”

But, he noted, that cost adds up when taking into account the number of employees at the Colfax County Courthouse. The current in-house system cost equals to about $542 a month while it would run around $1,200 a month for Microsoft 365 Cloud, Monteleagre estimated at the meeting.

EGiS Technologies suggested that the county consider the switch for its next fiscal year budget.

In other news, commissioners also mulled a contract with Lumen to switch from a PRI – or a voice-only connection – to a SIP connection, which utilizes internet for phone services. However, no action was taken on the measure in order for officials to reach out to the county’s phone provider to make sure the current phones are technologically compatible with a SIP connection.

The SIP connection would allow Colfax County to utilize Everbridge Nixle 360, county officials discussed at the meeting. Everbridge Nixle is an emergency notification system, according to its website.

Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said the system would pinpoint exactly where a 911 call is coming from within the courthouse. Currently if someone were to call 911 from within the courthouse, the location of the call would only indicate the courthouse, he said.

“We’ll know exactly where it’s coming from, if it came from county court or if it came from the assessor’s office,” Messerlie said.

Similarly, the board approved upgrading the county’s fiber internet service. At the board's Sept. 14 meeting, commissioners OK’d a three-year contract with Lumen to provide fiber internet services for $169 per month.

Fiber internet would allow the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office to take part in Next Generation 911 services, which include texting 911. At the moment the Colfax County Courthouse uses internet that is beamed from another location and is unstable. The present speeds are about 20 Mbps, Monteleagre noted.

Since the previous county board meeting, officials learned that a faster fiber internet speed would be beneficial in order for the entire courthouse to utilize those services, Clerk Rita Mundil noted. The upgrade would be a $50 difference to increase the fiber internet speed from 50 Mbps to 100. The new cost per month would be $219.

In other business, commissioners gave the green light on spending $10,000 for assistance from gWorks to provide WebGIS services online and to assist with redistricting efforts following the 2020 census. gWorks is an Omaha-based geographic information system company that provides digital mapping services.

Nearby Platte and Butler counties are also using gWorks for their digital mapping needs.

“I try to keep my register of deeds current and up with having that information on the website,” said Mundil, who is also the Colfax County election commissioner. “Well, this is just more information for the public. I do have a hand-drawn map of our precincts on there but this is going to look more professional.”

Mundil said gWorks will cost $5,000 for the first year and then $4,500 for the two following years. She added the funds are available in her election budget.

“It would cost me $10,000 to have this gWorks help me with just the precincts,” Mundil said. “This is for three years, so I feel like I’m getting more of a bang for my buck.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

