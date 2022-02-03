Board OKs conditional use for tower

A conditional use permit in the Midland Precinct in Colfax County is expected to provide high speed internet to at least one resident.

During the Colfax County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Jan. 25, commissioners approved a conditional use application from Travis Anderson/Nextlink. Anderson, who lives in the Midland Precinct, is aiming to lease a portion of his land to Nextlink Internet, which is an internet service provider based in Texas. A 100-foot tower would be established in order to provide high speed internet to Anderson.

As noted during the meeting, the land in question is located roughly one mile north of Midland Store Veterinary Clinic on Road 11 and about three-quarter of a mile west on Road O.

Anderson noted that he needs to log in remotely for his work sometimes as well as his significant other -- who has been working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home can be difficult to do when they do not have reliable internet.

“This tower is going to save me about $2,460 a year on internet, because right now I have about $220 a month. It's not very good, it’s not very high speed,” Anderson said.

A representative from Nextlink attended the permit’s public hearing held during the Jan. 25 meeting through a phone call, and they noted that Nextlink would service a 4 to 5 mile range with the tower. Nextlink is also looking to add more towers throughout Colfax County and the surrounding counties of Platte and Dodge.

Last year Nextlink partnered with Frontier Cooperative to bring high speed internet options to communities in nearby Butler County. The partnership included beaming internet signal from equipment placed on top of Frontier Coop grain elevators in David City, Bellwood, Brainard, Bruno, Dwight and Garrison, according to the Schuyler Sun’s sister publication, The Banner-Press.

A Nov. 5, 2021, press release from Nextlink said that partnership was part of efforts to expand broadband internet access to residents and businesses within a 5 to 10 mile radius of Frontier Coop’s locations.

Zoning Administrator Nancy Marty noted during the county board meeting that the Planning Commission recommended approval for the conditional use.

In other county news, Highway Superintendent Justin Laudenklos shared in his department’s report that himself and Mark Mainelli recently attended hearings at the Nebraska Legislature in regards to Legislative Bill (LB) 913. Introduced by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman, whose district covers Colfax County, the bill would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation to reconstruct a highway approach when it is destroyed by a natural disaster or as a result of faulty engineering. A highway approach is a part of a county road located on the state’s right of way.

Mainelli, who provides engineering services to Colfax County and is the highway superintendent of Platte County, noted during the Jan. 25 meeting that highway officials throughout Nebraska are seeking clarification on entities’ responsibilities when it comes to state right of ways.

Additionally, commissioners set a hearing date for the county’s 1- and 6-year highway improvement plan, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

