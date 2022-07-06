Body recovered following drowning incident

The body of a teenager has been recovered following a July 5 incident.

According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5 at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personal with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 17-year-old male from Schuyler had been fishing where the canal dumps into the river, when he was swept away in the current. A search of the river was conducted with the assistance of local volunteers operating air boats and a LifeNet medical helicopter. After searching the area for over two hours and being unable to locate the victim, the search was suspended.

The next day, with the assistance of local air boat operators, a local plane owner, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, a search continued in the area for the victim. At approximately 11:45 a.m. the victim was recovered from the river.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Columbus Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office thanks local citizens who aided in the search effort by offering their time, airboats and plane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.