Boho Bash celebrates Czech culture

For Ellen and Jim Shank, attending the Second Annual Boho Bash hosted by the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce held March 19 at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler, was a trip down memory lane.

The two, who now reside in Nebraska City, met during a blind date around 1971. During the ‘70s, they would come to Schuyler’s historic ballroom.

“We were in college and we would come here for the dances,” Ellen said. “They used to have New Year's Eve parties here, they had a lot of good stuff.”

The couple lived in Omaha for a while. Back in the day, the dances held in Schuyler would attract a lot of people.

“People would come from David City and Columbus, Schuyler obviously, North Bend -- all the surrounding (towns),” Jim added.

The Oak Ballroom looks different now, especially with recent renovations that included completely new dance room flooring.

In the ‘70s, Ellen said, the place would be packed with dancers.

“There was hardly enough room to dance,” Ellen said, noting that there weren’t overhead lights back then. “I don't remember any tables because everybody was out dancing or standing around the edge. It's nicer now than it was.”

Along with the Shanks, other attendees of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s Boho Bash had the chance to check out the facility’s recently-completed remodeling, as well as enjoy a traditional Czech meal and polka music.

The food included the Czeska buchta – a sandwich of pork, sauerkraut and cheese -- two sides and kolaches.

The purpose of the Boho Bash is to celebrate another culture that Schuyler has, according to Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka.

“I just hope that being from Schuyler and having that Czech in them, that lineage that they just enjoy that culture,” Jedlicka said. “One thing is special about Schuyler that we have so many different cultures. It's so fun to celebrate all this … we get to recognize that Czech-Bohemian (culture).

“The other thing that we have and that people love is we sell pastries from some of our Czech gals that are a little bit older -- kolaches, strudels, pies.”

The inaugural Boho Bash was held last year and had been a success, she added.

“I think we had around 125 meals that we had sold (in 2021), and we're just a little under that this year,” Jedlicka said.

Event attendees seem to enjoy that it was once again held at the ballroom and also had the chance to see the facility’s remodel first hand, she added.

“I think people loved being at the ballroom for the second year, but they've been excited some more just because of our renovation,” Jedlicka said. “Kind of the last hurrah of spring, although today makes us feel like we're almost there.”

Another event was being held during the meal part of the Boho Bash, but Jedlicka noted that more people would probably stop by to take advantage of the live entertainment, provided by Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons.

“We play polka, it's mostly Czech focused but you could say a little bit of everything,” said Kriz, whose band also performed during last year’s Boho Bash.

The band is based out of Bellevue but Kriz is originally from Clarkson. Kriz plays the button accordion, Craig Falls is on the tuba while Jason Falls plays drums and baritone.

“I first tried to play button accordion when I was 27. And found out that I really, really love it and we just have a really good time together and hopefully make people happy,” Kriz said. She is partially self-taught on the accordion and also learned from Leonard Havranek, a polka musician.

The band performs at least two or three gigs a weekend, she added. The best part about performing is the music and the people, she said.

“I just love the music. And I love the people,” Kriz said. “I have so many old friends and new friends that show up.”

Ellen noted that polka is not a complex dance; it’s something that everyone can enjoy.

“They (the dances) are fun. Happy music, you can get out and try to dance,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

