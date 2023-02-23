Almost two years ago, Schuyler Public Library Director Jenny White embarked on a journey to expand her library leadership skills under the Association for Rural and Small Libraries’ "Outstanding in Their Field" Leadership Institute’s inaugural run.

“I’m working in a small and rural library, I love my small and rural library and it looked like an opportunity that I could gain more skills and more knowledge to benefit this location,” White said.

For the program, White went out into the Schuyler community and sought out ways to bring more people into the library and help the community. She decided that being able to better understand and communicate with the Spanish-speaking population was the best way to do just that. Having lived in Hong Kong for several years, White said, she understood how the language barrier can feel.

“I lived in a foreign country myself so I kind of knew what our new residents were going through living in a new country and I have empathy for that,” White said.

Over the course of the project, White was tasked with recording her findings and applying principles taught by the program’s curriculum. She and some of the other participants were asked to present their projects and results to the ASRL’s national conference in front of over 1,000 spectators. Sharon Morris, curriculum designer, instructor and learning coordinator at Leadership Institute, said White left an impression with her project and presentation on what she learned during the process and how she would continue to apply it to her work.

“She really brought a certain combination of things I think really helped everyone in the cohort. She really took to heart a lot of the learning and applied it to reach out to the Spanish-speaking population, learned Spanish and did some innovating things in the community,” Morris said.

The program finds its beginnings in 2020 when Morris and Kieran Hixon, director of the program, applied for a three-year grant through the Institute for Museum and Library Services to run a leadership institute.

“It’s unique in the library profession. There are more libraries in the U.S. than there are McDonald’s and the majority of those are rural and small,” Hixon said. “Not every little town has a McDonald’s but every little town has a library.”

Many small and rural libraries, Hixon said, are held together by “accidental librarians,” a term ascribed to those who didn’t go to school specifically to be librarians or library directors, but take the role regardless and do it well.

“When we talk about the library profession, we’re talking about people with master’s degrees and in a lot of little towns that’s just not a reality to have somebody be able to afford a master’s or live in a town that has a master’s degree. There’s a lot that just doesn’t make that happen,” Hixon said.

The term “accidental librarian,” White said, was used by a few people in the program and does apply in a way to how many library directors come to their positions, but their intentions and love for what they do is anything but unintended.

“We very much are librarians even if we don’t have the education or credentials others do, we have the knowledge, we have the skills,” White said. “We really worked on not calling ourselves ‘not just small town librarians,’ making sure we knew the value of our work and try to eliminate that ‘just’ out of describing ourselves and our work.”

The Outstanding in Their Field Leadership Institute, Morris said, operates on five key principles she developed based on her work with writing curriculum for other programs in different fields. Reflection on oneself, others, the library, community and the profession, Morris said, lay the groundwork for the curriculum.

“It’s amazing, we had 181 apply and 30 were accepted, and all of them stayed in the program. I’ve done a lot of these but never had 100% completion,” Morris said. “It really shows the extraordinary commitment of Jenny and her cohorts.”

Through the course of the program White and the others were challenged to go beyond what they’re already doing and to be more confident in their approach to their work, White said.

“We learned not to let the fear hold us back. It taught us the skills to go out in the world and to make things happen because every single one of us reflected on how we were more confident in the work we do,” White said. “When we have more confidence it leads to faster willingness to try new things.”

Leadership, Hixon said, is acquired through learning, which was one of the main tenets of the program. He and Morris believe that leadership is taught, not just innately known. By educating leaders on how to be better leaders, he said, they can help them establish more of a presence in their community and beyond.

“Really our key priorities were to help develop strong rural and small library leaders and really strengthen their community leadership and add the rural voice to the national leadership, remind big cities we’re still out here still doing this,” Hixon said.