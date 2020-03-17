Brabec Family awarded Family of the Year

While at Heun, Rich was an usher and a lector. Renee belonged to the Altar Society and began teaching Religious Education in 1994. In 2001, the family joined what is now Divine Mercy Parish. Renee continued to teach religious education until 2016, when the youngest, Kasey, received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Renee also served on the Inter-Parish Board of Divine Mercy and held the offices of treasurer and president.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inspired by the Life Teen group at Divine Mercy, Jaimie became an EMHC in 2003. Rich, Renee and Amanda followed her lead, becoming EMHCs in 2007. Amanda, along with Andy, Jordan and Kylie, were all altar servers. Rich and Andrew joined the Knights of Columbus in February of 2004. Both are third-degree members.

Rich and Renee firmly believed that if their children were involved, it was their duty to volunteer to help. With six children, the couple kept themselves busy as the children were growing up and becoming more involved in activities.