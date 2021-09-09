Breathing new life: Leading Locally to have second year in Schuyler

“We talked about utilities and housing and education, local government, diversity, the foundations of the community,” she said. “It was good training for many who were younger in their careers. I saw good partnership development. One of the participants now serves on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors.”

Mantonya said he doesn’t set out to train leaders, but leaders do come out of the process of creating and executing projects. In Schuyler, the committee decided to make a promotional video highlighting the city’s assets and culture — “the heart of the community,” Brandenburgh called it.

The choice came during the design stage of the process, in which the committee created an action plan to complete a project.

“The idea was ‘We need to get people to Schuyler. How are we going to do that?’” Mantonya said. “They ended up choosing the 'Why Schuyler My Schuyler' video.”

Although Mantonya visited Schuyler only once a month, he never left without knowing when the group would meet again and which action items they would complete before he returned. Between visits, he offered coaching via Zoom and phone calls.