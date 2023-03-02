The Schuyler Knights of Columbus St. Anthony of Padua Council #2716 will hold its 2023 Awards Banquet on Saturday, March 18, at St. Augustine’s Parish Hall beginning at 6 p.m. This year, the Gene and Paula Brichacek family will be honored as the Family of the Year.

Also honored will be the Knight of the Year, the Lady Knight of the Year, 25-year members, 50-year members, honorary members and honorary life members.

The banquet is open to the public, and all are invited to attend. Reservations need to be made no later than Sunday, March 12, by calling Matt Bailey at 402-615-0376 or Ron Kluck at 402-615-3964.

Eugene and Paula (Saalfeld) Brichacek are members of Divine Mercy Parish in Schuyler. They have been married for 36 years, and are parents of four children: Miranda, Brittany, Tyler and Jordon. They live in rural Schuyler on the family farm.

Eugene (Gene) is a second-generation Knight and joined in 1987. He is the son of the late Milo F. and Dorothy Brichacek. Gene helps with the council’s various projects such as tootsie roll drive, free throw contests, the spring festival and with whatever the need may be, when asked.Gene had been a member of Holy Trinity Heun in rural Schuyler, where he was an altar server and attended catechism under the direction of Fr. Pluhacek.

Gene and Paula were married at St. Mary’s Church in 1986, at which time; Gene joined St. Mary’s Parish in Schuyler. He served on the St. Mary’s and St. Augustine’s Interparish board for many years. He helps at the Divine Mercy Lenten Fish Fry’s and is a long-time usher for Masses. He also is a rosary crusade substitute. Gene is a confirmation sponsor and also has been a volunteer bellringer for the Salvation Army. He serves on the Schuyler Coop Board of Directors and farming is his livelihood.

Paula has been a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish in Schuyler. She is the daughter of the late Adolph and Lillian Saalfeld of Schuyler and is employed part time at Pekny and Associates. Her ministry to the church began with “Life Teen” for a short time but then transitioned over to teaching CCD, in which she taught confirmation students for many years. She is also a confirmation sponsor. She has dedicated approximately 30 years of teaching Faith Formation both here in Schuyler and in the Howells Catholic Community.

“I go where God needs and calls me”, Paula said.

She has overseen and organized the last three parish directories along with the task of designing them and sending them to print. Paula helped organize the St. Mary’s redecorating project in 2021. She served on the St. Mary’s and St. Augustine’s Interparish board, then on the joint Parish Council for many years. Paula enjoys singing at St. Mary’s with the women’s choir group, and in years past, has helped with singing at St. Augustine’s for Christmas, Easter and Confirmation. Paula is a Rosary Crusade captain member, helps with the Lenten Fish Fry’s, assists with seasonal decorations of St. Mary’s Church and has been chairperson of “The Bazaar Dumpling Gang” since 2006. She also has been a bellringer for The Salvation Army and has helped with the Schuyler Food Pantry.

Gene and Paula’s first child is Miranda, who is 35 and lives in West Omaha. She is employed by Children’s Hospital and attends St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. She serves as her mom’s No. 1 “substitute” rosary-crusade member. She served as an altar server for Masses faithfully in her youth at St. Mary’s Church and received the Serra Club of Omaha Altar Server Award within the Archdiocese of Omaha. She also has volunteered as bellringer for The Salvation Army.

Gene and Paula’s second child, Brittany, passed away unexpectedly at age 5, in 1997. Brittany would be 32 years old this year, if she were with us today.

Gene and Paula’s third child is Tyler, who is 24 and lives in rural Schuyler. He is currently working on the family farm and is also employed part time for a hog confinement facility. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 2021 and helps when he is called upon. He was a faithful altar server in his youth and also received the Serra Club Altar Server Award within the Archdiocese of Omaha. Tyler helped with the St. Mary’s redecorating project in 2021. He is an usher substitute at St. Mary’s Church and has volunteered as bellringer for The Salvation Army.

Gene and Paula’s four child is Jordon, who is 23 and lives in rural Schuyler. He is employed by the Colfax County Sherriff’s Department and is currently attending The Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island Nebraska to become a certified deputy for the sheriff’s office. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 2021 and helps out when called upon. He was also a faithful altar server in his youth and received the Serra Club Altar Server Award within the Archdiocese of Omaha. He is currently an usher at St. Mary’s Church, and a confirmation sponsor. He has also been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and has helped at the Schuyler Food Pantry.

The Brichaceks expressed appreciation for being selected and indicated, “Our family is so humbled and blessed to be chosen as the Knights of Columbus Catholic Family of the Year. We are a simple family, far from perfect; and like many, have been presented with some difficult challenges, but we strive to remain faithful to God and Holy Mother Church and to do the will of the Father in our lives the best we can. We pray we can be an example of God’s love to others in our daily life. Thank you for choosing us.”