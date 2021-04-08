Broadband bill heard on legislative floor

Last week, the Legislature took a pivotal step forward in efforts to expand broadband access to rural Nebraskans. LB338, my priority bill, was heard on the floor of the legislature and passed the first round of debate, advancing to Select File.

LB338 increases the speed standards from 25/3 to 100/100 upload/download for the purposes of new Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF) support, while protecting ongoing support for current 25/3 infrastructure. Under this bill, state and federal funds would now be used to build out quality, future proof broadband infrastructure which will meet the needs of schools, hospitals, small businesses, telehealth providers, students, those working from home, and all residents of Nebraska. This is not only good for our state’s rural areas, but also for cities and towns.