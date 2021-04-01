Business owners, officials sound off on coming year as cases stay low

There’s a positive outlook in Schuyler for the future, as local officials and businesses express optimism.

Unemployment has remained low in Colfax County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to the manufacturing in the area. Deano’s Drive-In Liquor Owner and Manager Brenda Krupka said business depends on what is happening locally.

“Our business goes by the packing plants, if they’re not working or if they’re working,” Krupka, who has been owner and manager for 11 years, said. “Last week, they were off because they were doing some major repairs and stuff out there and so it showed. Our business wasn’t quite as good.”

Still, Krupka said over the past year she hasn’t seen any major changes.

“We’ve never had a mask mandate. If people want to wear a mask, they can,” she said. “If they don’t, they don’t have to. We did precautionary measures, wiped down surfaces several times a day. We put up Plexiglas between the customer and the cashier.”

The economy in Schuyler is strong and stable, Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh said. But because of that, Brandenburgh said she wasn’t expecting a big uptick as the economy opens back up.