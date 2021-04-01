Business owners, officials sound off on coming year as cases stay low

There’s a positive outlook in Schuyler for the future, as local officials and businesses express optimism.
Unemployment has remained low in Colfax County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to the manufacturing in the area. Deano’s Drive-In Liquor Owner and Manager Brenda Krupka said business depends on what is happening locally.
“Our business goes by the packing plants, if they’re not working or if they’re working,” Krupka, who has been owner and manager for 11 years, said. “Last week, they were off because they were doing some major repairs and stuff out there and so it showed. Our business wasn’t quite as good.”
Still, Krupka said over the past year she hasn’t seen any major changes.
“We’ve never had a mask mandate. If people want to wear a mask, they can,” she said. “If they don’t, they don’t have to. We did precautionary measures, wiped down surfaces several times a day. We put up Plexiglas between the customer and the cashier.”
The economy in Schuyler is strong and stable, Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh said. But because of that, Brandenburgh said she wasn’t expecting a big uptick as the economy opens back up.
“June and July, probably, we had a little downtick in 2020. But I think our economy (stayed) very strong,” Brandenburgh said.
For example, the annual average unemployment rate for 2020 was 2.9% in Colfax County, the Sun reported in February. If the unemployment rate was higher, there would be more room for it to decrease. Basically, if the unemployment rate was 10%, there would be room for improvement.
Business-wise in Colfax County, the City of Schuyler and Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce want to highlight the Oak Ballroom for events, Brandenburgh said.
Parties and other social happenings have been hard to hold during the pandemic.
Indoor gatherings during the orange, yellow and blue phases of Directed Health Measures (DHMs) limited indoor capacity.
Oak Ballroom Manager Sandi Bourn told the Sun in August 2020 many local quinceañeras were moved to 2021.
In January, DHMs went from blue to green which, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts's office, meant indoor gatherings were at 100% capacity.
Jose Rocha, owner of J. Rocha Décor & Designs, said he is booked until September.
“There’s been a lot more people who are booking me,” he said. “(It’s) opening up. They’re not as strict … you can have a certain amount of people.”
He’s excited, he said, especially as these events are “pretty nice-sized.” During the pandemic, others have been smaller.
“(Clients) would have a small event and they would tell me, 'I’ll book you later.' and some of them did rebook,” Rocha said. “They still (had) a small party during that time but they’re now having their bigger party now that it’s a little bit more open.”
There was a definite hit in the community, Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said, like everywhere. She said local business owners were resilient and expressed optimism as more residents receive their vaccine.
“Our community supported them throughout that time,” Jedlicka said. “I think if there’s a positive out of COVID, it is that people are a little bit more grateful and thankful for those small businesses … they’re a little more precious to us in hindsight.”
