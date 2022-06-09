California gold rush -- Schuyler Central High students headed to national FCCLA competition

As summer starts, many students are taking a break from school activities. Schuyler Central High School's Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) students, however, are kicking it into high gear as they get ready to compete at the national level in their respective categories.

Every year, there are district, state and national competitions to display the skills students acquire in FCS courses organized by Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), with nationals this year being in California June 29-July 3.

The group has been raising funds for this trip for some time and have just about reached the halfway mark after their last bake sale/rummage sale at Schuyler Central High.

FCS adviser Jared Severson said he's excited for the group to be able to go on this trip because it gives them a little experience in another state and the opportunity to compete in their respective skill-sets.

Josue Fuentes will compete in the baking category, where he and the other competitors will be given a theme to construct a recipe around and bake.

"I was named champion in my event at the State Leadership Conference, which was an absolute honor. I'm super excited to compete at the national level and see how I compare to my competitors," Fuentes said.

Alex Aldana will be competing in fashion construction, with articles of clothing he designed and made himself. He has designed several items of clothing, Severson said, entering a new one each time.

"For districts he made one outfit, he didn't really like it even though he did good, did a different one for state, now he's doing an even fancier one for nationals," Severson said.

Aldana was runner-up in his category at the state competition, and he is excited to try for first at nationals.

"In my event I have to construct a complete outfit following certain guidelines and rules," Aldana said. "I am so excited to be able to compete at the national level and compete with the other qualifiers."

The third student, Gina Alba is a state officer, which allowed her to forgo the district and state competitions and go straight to nationals for her instructional video on "brain breaks" where she explains the value of taking breaks in your work to avoid burnout.

"I am so excited and humbled to represent my community, school, and family on the national level not only as a competitor, but also as one of Nebraska’s state officers," Alba said.

The group has fundraisers planned for June to reach the remainder of their goal, Severson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0