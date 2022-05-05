Calling all comic book artists -- Library to host workshop

In 2021, the Schuyler Public Library hosted comic artist Dylan Jacobson, creator of "Dinoboy and Rex," "Champions" and "Together With Goblins,", for a comic book illustration workshop. This summer, Jacobson will return for another, but with a slight twist.

Jacobson will offer tips and instructions for 10 aspiring comic book artists at the workshop. They will be able to create a comic book, which the library will then send away to be produced.

Mike Rea, assistant director and youth services coordinator at the library, set things in motion to bring Jacobson back to Schuyler. Rea said the idea for this came from running across the comic book kits online.

“Dylan had been here before with a workshop and it was very well received. We were looking for ideas to bring him back with some part of it for the kids,” Rea said.

Rea said the process is simple. Entrants submit samples of their work, then 10 from that pool are chosen for the comic book kits.

“We’re having them call and bring in a sample just to see if it would make a good comic book. One brought in an example of a book he had already made at home. They are going to take the kits home and mail them,” Rea explained.

The selected comics will be available for the artists, and copies will be in circulation at the library. Additional copies will be available for purchase as well.

Jacobson's approach to writing can be unconventional. He uses roleplaying game techniques to amplify fictional narratives by creating characters and encounters with the decision-making devices built into the games, according to Library Director Jenny White.

“It’s interesting to see how the gaming experience can help writing. People sometimes disregard gaming, but he uses it to make choices for characters based on game mechanics,” White said.

White said the previous visit from Jacobson was a hit, and that comics in general are a hot item at libraries nationwide.

“There are libraries that have librarians dedicated just to the manga and graphic novels section. It’s not going away, it’s not a fad, it’s a legitimate genre,” White said.

The topic of comics as legitimate books or art has been discussed for years, she added.

“I think that comics get kind of a bum rap and that has just been historically the bias that comic book artists and authors have to deal with because people don’t consider it real writing or artwork,” White said.

White said that comics and graphic novels, like any art form or literature, can be compelling or mediocre, all depending on the intent behind them.

She added that the library wants to do these kind of events to draw that comic book audience.

“Anything we can do to engage those students or age group we’d like to try,” White said.

Currently, Rea said there is not a hard deadline on applications, and that they have yet to receive even 10 to pick from. The workshop takes place on June 30.

