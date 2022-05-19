Recently, Schuyler Middle School and Schuyler Elementary School were selected as national showcase schools by Capturing Kids' Hearts.

The honor is bestowed to schools (or districts) that have demonstrated measurable improvement in academic performance as a result of the processes the Capturing Kids' Hearts program employs.

In the case of Schuyler Middle School, Principal Jesse Zavadil said, the school started the program five years ago.

"It's training that our teachers get on a process to intentionally build relationships with students, get to know who they are and appreciate who they are," Zavadil said.

Zavadil said a representative from the program came to inspect the school and talk to staff and students, and recommended they apply. After surveying parents and kids, an application was sent in, and Schuyler Middle School was chosen.

The program requires schools to change how they approach everything, down to staff interactions. Zavadil said he appreciates the recognition for those changes and those who have made them.

From the moment students start school at schools with the curriculum, teachers are trained to build relationships with each student that will last until the student leaves that school.

"It means the world to me. We start every staff meeting by emphasizing the importance of relationships with not only our students but among our staff," Zavadil said

Those relationships, according to Schuyler Elementary School Principal Bill Comley, manifest in better performance among students.

"I think people have just bought into what we are doing. The staff and kids are buying in and it shows results at every level," Comley said. "Our behavior and attendance issues are way down."

Comley went on to say that those positive relationships are enforced by social contracts in the classroom, where kids and teachers make contracts with each other regarding behavior, needs and interaction.

"It's a safe measurable way for teachers and kids to create an atmosphere where everyone has a say," Comley said.

Comley added that if a student or teacher feels another party has violated the terms they agreed to, they will ask four questions and discuss the interaction.

Zavadil added that, having two daughters at the school himself, he has never had issues with his children feeling as if their teachers are unreasonable or uncaring, and that leads to these kinds of honors.

"The teachers here make it very clear that they care for the kids and knowing that teachers are trained in this and they're doing it, I know my kids feel as if their teachers care for them," Zavadil said.

Capturing Kids' Hearts uses several methods like this to strengthen these school relationships. The motto emblazoned on their materials reads "If you have a child's heart, you have a child's mind."

The middle school also employs a practice called "our time" where teachers work with a group of other students and a teacher for 20 minutes, where the group builds relationships and support each other.

"Our culture is not just academics. It is of academics of course, but first and foremost, we need to love kids. Once we love kids, we can teach them much more effectively," Zavadil said.

Comley said it's important for the staff to be recognized for their dedication to the students like this, but that it goes further than that.

"It's special, I mean I'm happy for the community; the teachers, staff, children, parents. It's special to be recognized among 50 states and know we are one of the top schools," Comley said.

