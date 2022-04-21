Car 54, where are you?

The dispatch center at the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office is filled with screens, notices, infographics and sheets of names and numbers. Dispatchers JoAnn Burbridge and Cherie Sobota are the first voices a person hears in an emergency, responding to any and all calls from lost pets and traffic stops to high-speed chases and destructive traffic accidents.

Last week was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, also known as Dispatchers Week, informally. The week was established to bring attention to the first responders and local dispatch workers in every emergency management service.

Burbridge, a dispatcher for almost 10 years, was surprised but excited about the concept of Dispatchers Week.

“Nobody asks to talk to the dispatchers!” Burbridge chuckled.

Sobota, who has been in the position for two months, said that with the job comes a level of uncertainty. There is a wide range in the calls they get.

“It’s kind of difficult not really knowing what calls are going to come in. It could be a lost pet or a horrible car accident,” Sobota said.

Sobota, Burbridge and every dispatcher around the country don’t just answer calls, though that is part of the job. They also act as a communication channel between members of their department. Burbridge said the lingo involved with their work is like a whole different language.

“You have to learn pretty much a whole different language and speak it fluently,” Burbridge said.

With dispatch and officers in the field, seconds count, so they must know numerical radio abbreviations, such as the commonly-heard “10-4” meaning “message received.” There are over 100 10-codes involved with radio communication for dispatchers, with some departments adding more jargon for their specific needs.

Burbridge added that between three or four officers and a civilian call, details are important and keeping them straight is imperative.

“You have to multitask. Your ears have to sort of be able to hear in two different directions,” Burbridge said.

Sobota agreed that this was a difficult part of the job.

“There’s a lot more involved than just picking up the phone,” Sobota said. “The hardest part is just not getting overwhelmed, especially when we’re just completely booked in here.”

They agreed the job has its "worth it" moments, though, when they hear the people involved in their calls turned out for the better.

“It’s great when we hear people will be OK. We don’t always hear how things go. It’s nice knowing you did some good,” Burbridge said. "Helping people, getting them that information - it's always a good feeling."

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0