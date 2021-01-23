Cargill plans to temporarily idle Schuyler location, 1 other

Cargill recently announced its Schuyler plant will temporarily go idle this spring.

Cargill, the global food, agricultural, financial and industrial products company, announced on Friday its plans of temporary idling of two protein processing facilities for scheduled maintenance. Each facility’s idling is unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company will idle its Schuyler location beginning on March 18, while its Dodge City, Kansas, plant will do the same Feb. 4. Both sites are primary processing operations and will be down for approximately one week to perform previously scheduled maintenance of the refrigeration systems, according to officials.

“We have been in communication with producers in advance of the idling to work with them to ship cattle to other facilities within our robust supply chain or make accommodations to process as many cattle before the maintenance work commences,” said Jarrod Gillig, supply chain lead for Cargill’s North American protein business, in a statement. “We will continue to fulfill all customer orders and do not anticipate disruptions to their operations.”