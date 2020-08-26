CASA Connection in need of board members, volunteers

With two individuals nearing the end of their term on CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties Board of Directors, new board members are needed, said Executive Director Susie Jarecki.
The organization’s bylaws allow for six to 15 board members, Jarecki noted. Currently, there are seven members on the board but two or three will be hitting their term limits, she said.
“The board helps keep CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in compliance (and) handles the finances,” Jarecki noted.
Meetings are held once every two months. There’s also an additional annual meeting and a banquet.
Those interested should call the CASA office at 402-563-4944 for more information. There’s an application process, Jarecki said, and at the following board meeting, those individuals would then be voted in.
“They just need to be able to pass a background check,” Jarecki added.
Board members play a large part in CASA Connection’s operations as the organization is a nonprofit and the board is needed to oversee the program, she said.
Those who want to lend a hand to children in need but can’t take the time to be a CASA volunteer can still pitch in by being involved in other ways.
“If they want to help out and can’t be an advocate, they can be a board member,” Jarecki said.
Regular volunteers are always needed, Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl said.
Being a CASA volunteer involves meeting with a child who has been removed from his or her home due to allegations of abuse and/or neglect. They meet once a month with the child, whether to just talk or play games.
“Our volunteers, we always say that they’re the eyes and ears and the voice for the children,” Rosendahl said. “They advocate for the children in the court system. They meet with the children, they talk to them, they find out what they want and what they need. They include that with the reports to the judges and the legal teams in the court systems.”
Right now, there are 25 active volunteers, both men and women of all ages, at the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties. The majority of the time, the volunteers are the one consistent presence in the child’s life, Rosendahl noted.
Volunteers must be at least age 18 and go through a minimum of 30 hours of training.
“They have to have a heart for children. It’s not easy but yet there are some of the best moments they might have,” Rosendahl said, sharing that just last week she witnessed one child get adopted. “I did help on the case since a volunteer left. I got to witness the adoption of this family. It was like floating on a cloud. It was such a happy feeling.”
Those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also call the CASA office or email Rosendahl at casacoord@gmail.com.
“Every child deserves to have a happily ever after,” Rosendahl said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
