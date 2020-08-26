CASA Connection in need of board members, volunteers

Regular volunteers are always needed, Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl said.

Being a CASA volunteer involves meeting with a child who has been removed from his or her home due to allegations of abuse and/or neglect. They meet once a month with the child, whether to just talk or play games.

“Our volunteers, we always say that they’re the eyes and ears and the voice for the children,” Rosendahl said. “They advocate for the children in the court system. They meet with the children, they talk to them, they find out what they want and what they need. They include that with the reports to the judges and the legal teams in the court systems.”

Right now, there are 25 active volunteers, both men and women of all ages, at the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties. The majority of the time, the volunteers are the one consistent presence in the child’s life, Rosendahl noted.

Volunteers must be at least age 18 and go through a minimum of 30 hours of training.