CASA hoping for more volunteers

Merry Christmas! I’m sure you don’t get too many letters from women my age or grown women admitting that they believe in you. I believe in you. I have to since in my family if you don’t believe in Santa you only get socks. Not that I don’t like getting socks but I have some things on my wish list that I’m hoping you can help me with this year, even more than the necklace I found on Etsy.

Santa: I have been very good this year, I promise. You know that I work for CASA Connection-the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization in the Platte and Colfax counties. This year, due to the pandemic crisis, I have started working remotely from home and I work just as hard from home as I do at my office downtown. I’ve been making sure my co-worker, as well as all of our volunteers are doing ok and helping them if they need it. I think I’ve done a good job at learning the new technology that allows us to keep training new volunteers, keeping our current volunteers engaged with each other even when not in the same room-they seem to like being part of a team that understands all the big highs and even the occasional frustrations we might face. Our volunteers have done a great job this year adapting to the different ways of visiting the children they advocate for. They even go above and beyond in making sure those children are safe, secure and that they know they have a big-hearted adult to listen to them and make them feel as special as they are.