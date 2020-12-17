CASA hoping for more volunteers

Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I’m sure you don’t get too many letters from women my age or grown women admitting that they believe in you. I believe in you. I have to since in my family if you don’t believe in Santa you only get socks. Not that I don’t like getting socks but I have some things on my wish list that I’m hoping you can help me with this year, even more than the necklace I found on Etsy.
Santa: I have been very good this year, I promise. You know that I work for CASA Connection-the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization in the Platte and Colfax counties. This year, due to the pandemic crisis, I have started working remotely from home and I work just as hard from home as I do at my office downtown. I’ve been making sure my co-worker, as well as all of our volunteers are doing ok and helping them if they need it. I think I’ve done a good job at learning the new technology that allows us to keep training new volunteers, keeping our current volunteers engaged with each other even when not in the same room-they seem to like being part of a team that understands all the big highs and even the occasional frustrations we might face. Our volunteers have done a great job this year adapting to the different ways of visiting the children they advocate for. They even go above and beyond in making sure those children are safe, secure and that they know they have a big-hearted adult to listen to them and make them feel as special as they are.
St. Nick-were you watching one of our advocates the day he drove a small tractor from his family’s farm down to the foster home where his “CASA kiddos” are living, to let them sit in it and pretend to drive it? Their foster mother told me those children were so happy that day! That same advocate, besides spending fun time with the children, has also attended all the court hearings (or asked me to attend in his place when he can’t), meetings with the parent and professionals working on the case and has made some recommendations to the court on the children’s behalf. He is JUST ONE of our volunteers who do anything they can to help the children they get asked to work with. ALL of the volunteers that we have are that caring and dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children, in our community, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse/neglect.
Santa-this brings me to what I would REALLY LIKE for Christmas. I would like to have more adults in Platte and Colfax counties contact me at CASA Connection to learn how they could become advocates for children. We do have quite a few but, sadly, you and I know that there will be more children who need someone like our volunteers. It’s really not too hard and we provide all the training and support the volunteers need or want. Even right now when people are not supposed to be in groups due to COVID-19, our training is done virtually and carefully. I would be really happy to talk to anyone who wants to learn more about how to get involved. They can visit our website: www.casaconnectionne.com or email us at casacoord@gmail.com or casacon@yahoo.com.
The more volunteers we get, the merrier as it means being able to have a CASA volunteer on more cases that we have referred to us by the courts. Here is my final big wish from you Santa Claus: will you please remember all the children who might be having a tough time this year? After everything they’ve gone through this year. children around the world need to have some fun, some happiness, some light and laughter. They deserve some of your magic, Jolly St. Nicholas. Now about that necklace-can you get a message to my husband about it? Merry Christmas Santa and a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR! ~ Your friend, Lisa Rosendahl of CASA Connection
Lisa Rosendahl is the outreach coordinator for CASA Connection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!