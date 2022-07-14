CASA volunteers needed

Consistency is key when dealing with kids, according to Colfax County CASA representative Zach Johnson.

Court-appointed special advocates, or CASAs, are adults who volunteer to check in on and be a consistent part of the lives of children who have been displaced from their homes.

"When their world gets turned upside-down and they are removed from whatever living situation they're in, even if they don't know the person who's going to be their CASA, they become a constant they can rely on," Johnson said.

Johnson, who operates Svoboda Funeral Home, has volunteered with CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties and been on the board for approximately five years, due to some urging from a previous member and his innate desire to be involved in the community. Since then, he's been helping connect volunteers with kids who need them.

"It's just that extra step to make sure those kids are getting looked out for," Johnson said.

CASAs have to go through some training to join the program, and must be sworn in by a court official and complete a background check, simply to make sure they are the best fit for the job.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said that CASAs, while they can be anybody, are trained because of the situation the children involved are in.

"They are trained professionals who work with youth who are currently involved in the juvenile justice system because they are victims of abuse or neglect and I think that’s really important to understand," Kracl said.

Kracl added that CASAs aren't just involved in the courtroom or in legal proceedings. They act as an adult the kids can rely on and trust.

"What I love is they're not just in court. If the kids are in a foster care home, the CASA could go in the home and visit," Kracl said.

Johnson said that while there are approximately 20 volunteers in the area and three currently training, they can always use more, and that even if you don't think you can be a CASA, they'll take any people they can get to help the cause otherwise.

"We get a lot of grants, donations, a lot of help from the United Way, but we're always looking for donations. We're one of those organizations that won't turn you down if you want to help do something," Johnson said.

Lisa Rosendahl, an outreach coordinator with CASA, said there is an emotional quotient involved, but that it is worth it.

"I always tell people volunteering with CASA can be emotionally tough sometimes, but it is the most emotionally satisfying because our volunteers really do make a major difference in the lives of these kids that they work with,” she said.

Johnson noted that CASAs can and do take short breaks following the resolution of a child's case, due to that emotional factor.

"We just like to be able to give them that option if they want to sit out and wait a rotation. All of our casas are really awesome people and go above and beyond for kids," Johnson said.

Rosenthal said it's not all legal work, that a lot of times it just means being around for the kids when they need someone.

"We're hanging out with children sometimes, whether that means just sitting there and playing video games with them and talking or making slime or doing craft projects with them,” Rosendahl said.

Those interested may inquire by calling CASA Connection at 402-563-4944.