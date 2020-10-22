Casting the ballot: Contest races in County's villages

Scott Brester has also lived in Howells his whole life and said that, if elected, he’d use his position on the board to try to better the community.

The board members that are there now are doing a great job, he added, and he wants to continue what they are doing.

“I would say that I’m very motivated. I’m a small business owner here in town so I have a stake in the community,” Brester said. “I mean the better our community is, the better for our businesses in town.”

Brester owns Brester Auto Sales.

Pat Jakubowski was trying to talk her husband, Larry, into running, but he felt like it was past his time.

Jakubowski said she then decided if he wasn’t going to run, she would step up to the plate.