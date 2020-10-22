Casting the ballot: Contest races in County's villages

Editor's note: The Sun asked candidates to supply their own headshots.
The villages of Leigh, Howells, and Richland have competitive races for trustees in the general election on Nov. 3. There are three positions open in all three villages and each has more than three people running.
Additionally, there is a write-in candidate in Leigh, who did not return a request for comment. Write-in candidates will not be on the ballot, but can be nominated or elected, according to Nebraska's 2020 state filing guide.
Howells
Incumbent Jerome Baumert has lived near or in Howells his entire life. He has already been on the board for one full term and one part term.
He enjoys serving on the board, he said.
“I want Howells to be a good strong town. I just enjoy serving on the board and want to do what I can for the town of Howells,” Baumert said. “Just continue to try and make improvements in town while controlling the budget.”
Baumert said he has been president of other non-governmental organizations and is an owner-operator of a semi-truck that hauls grain.
Scott Brester has also lived in Howells his whole life and said that, if elected, he’d use his position on the board to try to better the community.
The board members that are there now are doing a great job, he added, and he wants to continue what they are doing.
“I would say that I’m very motivated. I’m a small business owner here in town so I have a stake in the community,” Brester said. “I mean the better our community is, the better for our businesses in town.”
Brester owns Brester Auto Sales.
Pat Jakubowski was trying to talk her husband, Larry, into running, but he felt like it was past his time.
Jakubowski said she then decided if he wasn’t going to run, she would step up to the plate.
“I just want to keep our town vital and active and moving forward,” she said. “We’ve got many young couples that have chosen to come back to Howells and live here and raise their kids, and I know one big push that the young people are working on is getting a day care started.”
Jakubowski said she has served on a few boards and currently works as a registered nurse.
Debra Wegner, another Howells native, said she thinks everybody needs to step up and take their turn.
She said she wants to make Howells an even better place to raise a family and make it a place everyone can call home.
“I have an MBA (master's in business administration),” Wegner said. “A town is a business and it helps to have that background.”
Wegner is a corporate financial controller for AC Lightning Protection.
Mark Prusa did not return a request for comment.
Leigh
Larry Fuhr said he loves to help do his civic duty to help improve the town.
Fuhr has been on the board for a long time, he noted, and his experience makes him qualified.
“(I) decided to run again just try to help see the village improve for the future or change for the future,” Fuhr said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’m familiar with what’s going on.”
Fuhr owns Fuhr Construction in Leigh.
Travis Kamm is running because he has a young family at home.
Kamm said he feels it’s his duty to serve the community and keep Leigh improving in the right direction.
“I just plan on trying to improve the quality of the town,” Kamm said. “I’m a little bit younger so I have a different outlook on different ideas that can be implemented in town.”
Kamm is from Columbus and works at Windmill Trucking out of Leigh.
Cal Liermann is vying for an open spot because he is a past board member and said he feels like he is making a difference.
If elected, he said he plans to continue to serve the community.
“I feel like I’m fairly knowledgeable on the things that are involved in a city, running a village,” Liermann said. “I have been a resident of Leigh… for 56 years.”
Liermann is a maintenance supervisor for Schwartz farms.
Scott Kurpgeweit did not return a request for comment.
Richland
Steven Divis said he wants to run to keep some truth and so "they don't make up ordinances."
He said, if elected, he wants to keep the ordinances straight and keep commonsense in politics.
When asked what makes him qualified, Divis said he was grandfather-claused in. He said he has never been on the board before and he's just a laborer.
Ryan Pavel wants to run because he recently moved to Richland and wants to use his skills to help out the community.
If voted onto the village board, he wants to listen to residents and find out what they actually want.
“Try to get them a little more involved,” Pavel said. “I am a very people-person, I like to listen and get things done.”
Pavel is from Duncan and is a self-contractor.
Frank Greaser declined to comment.
Carol Engel did not return a request for comment.
