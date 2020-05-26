Celebrate the seniors in style

The stars aligned just right last Friday night, as Mother Nature held off on the rain and let the Schuyler Central High Senior Class of 2020 celebrate in style.
“It went great. The rain stopped right before the kids met and started again literally as they pulled back up to the Oak Ballroom,” said Eric Cerny, co-organizer of the special “2020 Warriors Graduates Cruise.”
Since the pandemic got underway, Schuyler residents have come together to participate in the weekly “Cruise the Drag” event, which sees people drive back and forth along the main roads in town.
But Cerny Seth Mares, Faye Denny, Jacquie Theilen, Cathy Mundil and SCHS senior Jaiden Sock organized last week’s special theme as a way for the senior class to get some recognition in light of their traditional May ceremony being delayed due to the pandemic.
As part of it, the seniors cruised an outlined path in their decorated rides while be escorted by area law enforcement and first responders. Hundreds of community members lined the streets throughout town and cheered for the graduates from afar.
“It was amazing to see the community really come out for it,” Cerny said. “People lined the highway, there were goody bags and graduation cookies for the kids, music was playing. It was an amazing, special experience and I know the kids absolutely had a blast and loved it.”
Residents and local agencies recognized the seniors with messages on social media.
"Congratulations to the Schuyler Central High School Graduating Class of 2020," the Schuyler Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. "May the knowledge you gained throughout the years bring you wisdom and guidance in your futures. Stay safe and Good Luck to you all!"
Schuyler Fire and Rescue also posted a message to the senior class prior to last Friday's parade.
"SVFD would like to congratulate the Class of 2020! Today was supposed to be your graduation day!" the department stated. "The future is YOURS! Learn from these challenging times! Rise above the disappointments and the uncertainties. These times do not define your future only you can do that! Dream It- Chase It- Achieve It!"
Schuyler Community Schools is still working on its plan for a proper commencement ceremony.
