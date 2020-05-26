Celebrate the seniors in style

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The stars aligned just right last Friday night, as Mother Nature held off on the rain and let the Schuyler Central High Senior Class of 2020 celebrate in style.

“It went great. The rain stopped right before the kids met and started again literally as they pulled back up to the Oak Ballroom,” said Eric Cerny, co-organizer of the special “2020 Warriors Graduates Cruise.”

Since the pandemic got underway, Schuyler residents have come together to participate in the weekly “Cruise the Drag” event, which sees people drive back and forth along the main roads in town.

But Cerny Seth Mares, Faye Denny, Jacquie Theilen, Cathy Mundil and SCHS senior Jaiden Sock organized last week’s special theme as a way for the senior class to get some recognition in light of their traditional May ceremony being delayed due to the pandemic.

As part of it, the seniors cruised an outlined path in their decorated rides while be escorted by area law enforcement and first responders. Hundreds of community members lined the streets throughout town and cheered for the graduates from afar.