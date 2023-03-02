Future Farmers of America (FFA), according to Schuyler Central High School FFA Adviser Casey Harper, is “more than just tractors, plows and cows.”

“What I like to say it is and what we do is we’re a leadership organization, especially for high schoolers that ware wanting to be leaders not just in school, but their community,” Harper said.

To help raise awareness of exactly what FFA is, what it does and to celebrate the organization and its members, they celebrate National FFA Week every year, this year from Feb. 18-25. Harper said the week kicked off with their annual pancake feed on Feb. 19, which they see several Schuyler FFA alumni attend, many of whom also help out current members throughout the school year.

“A lot of former students come through around scholarship time, you know, kids are applying for school, with ‘How has FFA impacted you while you’re in school,’ trying to get those in,” Harper said.

Alumni, Harper said, help at multiple functions and offer their expertise many times throughout the year. Some even return as guest speakers at events.

“We had some others help out at the banquet in the spring, having them be able to come back as guest speakers, come back and talk as far as what they do now,” Harper said. “One’s a junior in ag at Oklahoma State, she’s done Zoom calls and helped students with resumes, used her experience in a huge part.”

The group started off the week with corn kernel guessing on Feb. 20, followed by teachers’ breakfast on Feb. 21, where officers served teachers breakfast at the school. While this activity may not seem like much of a learning opportunity, it and events like it allow members to get out and get involved in the community that supports their efforts, Harper said.

“I’ve just been trying to give them so many opportunities and work along with all the people that we have in the community that support us and help take us on trips and work with us on competitions and the generous businesses we have that support us financially,” Harper said.

Schuyler FFA Vice President Eliza Bailey said the relationships and skills they form while in FFA are valuable.

“I have served as an officer for three years and I have gained leadership skills that I will continue to use throughout my life. I cannot begin to count the vast relationships that FFA has bestowed upon me,” Bailey said.

They also held a trivia competition early in the week, in which the winners won a pizza party.

“Students got to compete in their little homeroom areas to answer random FFA and ag trivia questions, we created some specific ones about some teachers and we did a ‘Final Jeopardy’ style (ending) in our big auditorium which was kind of fun,” Harper said.

On Feb. 22, they held a relay race and on Feb. 23, officers visited area rural schools to talk to students about FFA. While it may seem from the outside like the group is missing a lot of school going on trips or holding events, Harper said they’re creating opportunities for their future selves and others.

“Whether it’s jobs, sports, whatever, we’re creating the future leaders of tomorrow today, giving them different experiences, different opportunities as far as conferences or going on trips,” Harper said.

The group rounded out the week with “drive anything but a car to school day” where students were encouraged to drive a tractor, lawnmower or even tractor trailer to school. They also had themed apparel days throughout the week including PJ Day, Aloha Day and Flannel/Official Dress Day. While all these events are in fun, Harper stressed that they are a fun part of a larger initiative to shape the future of the ag industry in today’s students in a serious way.

“They get the experience and say ‘hey, I didn’t enjoy that’ or ‘hey, I’m going to not go to college and waste a bunch of money on that, I’m not going to enjoy it’ or maybe one of those things where ‘I had no idea I was going to enjoy something until I went on a little field trip or had a guest speaker come from Valmont or Cargill,’” Harper said.