Chamber keeps busy with event planning

The beginning of the holiday season is a busy one for the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, the chamber and Colfax County Foundation are holding an inaugural “Brains n Beers Trivia Night” at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler.

“Mostly we decided to host this just to create entertainment in Schuyler, something for our locals to do,” said Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce. “Trivia night is a really popular activity in a lot of cities and communities, so we thought ‘Let’s just host one here and bring in out-of-town people into our community as well.’”

There will be a total of 10, seven-minute long rounds with 10 questions each round. Teams will consist of eight players, and the questions will focus on general knowledge.

Teams will be able to purchase a maximum of four mulligans; each mulligan counts as one free answer and can be used during any round. There will be cash prizes for the first and second place winners and a special award for last place.

In addition to actual trivia, the night will include a silent auction, raffle prizes, a $500 cash raffle contest, games between rounds and a popcorn bar.

Jedlicka said a wide array of toppings will be available for the popcorn bar, such as jelly beans, sour gummies, chocolate-covered peanuts and raisins. The Colfax Theatre is making the popcorn, she added.

“They (attendees) can have a little bit of sweet and salty together,” Jedlicka said. “Teams are allowed to bring in their own snacks as well, but it was just something we’d thought would be fun to offer.”

As of Nov. 4, there were about 14 or 15 teams signed up so far, Jedlicka noted.

“We have room for 30 because we did take (up) the ballroom,” she added. “As I went around and visited with other communities that have really made their trivia night successful, it starts right where we’re kind of at with this number and then they end up growing and having waiting lists.”

There are a mix of those that are in it to win it while others just want to have a good time, she said.

Jedlicka said officials hope to keep hosting the event in the future.

“We’re believing it’ll be an annual thing and we’ll grow each year with it,” she added. “That’s what other cities have done, so we just want to get it kicked off and provide entertainment.”

Later on in November the chamber has plans to kick off Christmas festivities. A variety of activities will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28, in Schuyler.

“Santa will arrive – he’ll arrive on a firetruck – and he’ll be there for the kids…” Jedlicka said. “We’re having a parade of trees at The Center, so a lot of the businesses put up trees in there. There’ll be 15-or-plus trees all in different themes … so they can walk through that. We’re going to have carriage rides, and then we’ll end the night at dark with an official tree lighting.”

Santa will come back on Sundays with local band and choir students from the high school and middle school performing, she added, and there are other activities planned.

The chamber is also working on its events for 2022, which include a poker night, BOHO Bash, a wine and food tasting, big plans for Labor Day and a golf tournament and ball drop.

