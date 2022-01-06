Chamber looking forward to 2022

After many canceled events and years of the pandemic, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is coming back strong with a packed 2022 events calendar.

“I’m so excited. I’m thrilled to be able to bring events and opportunities for our local people to have something to do in Schuyler as well as bringing in out of town people to see how great Schuler is,” said Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka.

The theme for the chamber this year is focused on a pathway to building a stronger commUNITY. As a chamber, Jedlicka said, they are all about family, relationships and building a solid foundation with local businesses.

“It’s important, when you are in a small community, Schuyler is fantastic at coming together when there’s a disaster. We learned that from the flood and experienced that firsthand,” Jedlicka said. “And I know we’re a close-knit community, as a chamber we want to continue to build that.”

The planned events are geared towards the community and to help support the businesses in Schuyler, she added. Events kick off Jan. 15 with the Chamber Recognition Night at The Oak Ballroom.

The evening will include dinner, recognitions, a dessert dash and “That Hypnotist” will be providing the entertainment.

A dessert dash has chamber members donating a dessert and raffle tickets being sold for desserts. As the ticket numbers are called, the winner needs to “dash” for their favorite dessert before someone else grabs it.

The awards this year are different. There are Business of the Year Award; Deep Rooted Award; Newcomer Award; Impact Award; Chamber Supporter of the Year Award; and Milestone Recognition. Nominations have already started coming in from the community.

Getting the community involved in events like the chamber recognition night helps to build the relationship between the community and its businesses and shop locally, said Jedlicka.

“Mostly, we’re excited for the chamber recognition because with COVID we haven’t been able to do that so we’re thrilled to be able to offer that and get that going,” Jedlicka said.

There is something almost every month. By hosting events and bringing outside people into town, visitors can see all the unique places to patronize, Jedlicka said.

The events continue on Feb. 26 with a Winter Derby/ A Run for the Roses which will be held at the golf club. This is a local Kentucky derby, Jedlicka explained. There will be a horse race going right down the golf course, appetizers, a race horse round robin game, a best hat contest and beverage offerings that include mint julep and “Kentucky mule.”

March will see a return to a community favorite. In its second year, The Boho Bash for the Bohemians is on March 19. There will be a Bohemian meal and entertainment.

Taste of Schuyler is coming in April at the library event center, but the date is still being worked out. The Schuyler restaurants and grocery stores will be involved in providing the fare for the event.

There will be a couple of food categories including appetizer and main dish. Each dish will have a list of ingredients so folks can go to the grocery store and buy the ingredients and create these dishes on their own.

“With Schuyler’s ethnicities, we plan to really bring out as many cultures of food that we can,” Jedlicka said. “So when I say, ‘Taste of Schuyler,’ that’s going to be our focus because we have 27 different speaking languages – which I don’t exactly know what that (translates) into ethnicities (wise) but we are going to hit as many as we can.”

On Saturdays during July, a Crafters Market will be held. Flowers, local stores’ goods, fresh produce and more will be available for purchase.

Jedlicka said they are planning on ramping up Labor Day happenings. Schuyler is known for its Labor Day events and this year it will include a car show, barbeque cooking contest, a craft show and fireworks. There will also be a parade and a dance at the ballroom.

“I think we’re a little hidden secret,” she added. “We have some gem businesses.”

Trunk-or-Treat in October is all about the kiddos. Jedlicka said chamber businesses are great at stepping up for events like this. Last year there were two blocks of offerings. Countdown to Christmas is another kid-centric event and will have events on Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.

There will be a couple of fundraisers for the chamber as well. The first is the golf tournament and golf ball drop in June and the second is Trivia Night on Nov. 19. Last year’s trivia night was a huge success, Jedlicka said, adding, she expects it to be even bigger this year.

2022 is packed with events for all to enjoy. Jedlicka said the board is the force behind all the happenings that the chamber has going on.

“Our cement billboard (coming into town) says, Schuyler is a great place to live and grow and I think we are walking that walk.”

