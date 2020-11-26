Chamber makes new Christmas plans amid pandemic

“So we’re just promoting, even though we may have to be individual families for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said. “Get out there and let’s light up this town, and make this positive and happy because we all know holiday lights and yard decorations ... they bring joy.”

The five houses with the most festive cheer each week will get a holiday spirit award from the Chamber and the top three winners get money off of their electric bills.

The Battle of the Bulbs begins Nov. 30.

Additionally, there will also be Holiday Sunday Fundays each Sunday.

It starts with Santa's House arriving on Nov. 29.

On Dec. 5, the Horn T Zoo animals will be there and on Dec. 14, Santa will arrive along with a mailbox from the postal service for kids to put their Santa letters in.