Chamber makes new Christmas plans amid pandemic

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka’s Christmas plans for the community have changed a few times as COVID-19 cases rise and Directed Health Measures (DHMs) change.
Still, Jedlicka is moving forward as the holidays draw closer to try and get residents to shop locally to help with COVID-19 recovery instead of from Amazon. Her plans include a Chamber Bucks promotion, as well as other events, some including an appearance from Santa.
“We’re just doing this to keep the money in Schuyler, basically to shop local and promote supporting our local businesses, and again with that special emphasis on COVID,” Jedlicka said. “We know that all businesses have been affected and continue to be affected.”
Residents who spend $35 at any Chamber member and get $5 free, she noted, and the money can be spent all year long.
Also, all of the entertainment will require masks, Jedlicka noted.
Another event is the Battle of the Bulbs, where residents can decorate their houses and yards and then others can drive around and see holiday decorations.
“So we’re just promoting, even though we may have to be individual families for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said. “Get out there and let’s light up this town, and make this positive and happy because we all know holiday lights and yard decorations ... they bring joy.”
The five houses with the most festive cheer each week will get a holiday spirit award from the Chamber and the top three winners get money off of their electric bills.
The Battle of the Bulbs begins Nov. 30.
Additionally, there will also be Holiday Sunday Fundays each Sunday.
It starts with Santa's House arriving on Nov. 29.
On Dec. 5, the Horn T Zoo animals will be there and on Dec. 14, Santa will arrive along with a mailbox from the postal service for kids to put their Santa letters in.
The plan for now is that kids can stand 3 or 4 feet away from Santa Claus, but if cases continue to rise, Santa will be in a firetruck and can wave from a distance.
Kids can use a selfie stick to take photos with Santa in this backup scenario, she noted.
On Dec. 20, Santa’s elves will be hanging around with a candy cane chute.
Finally, Fritzler the Elf has been appearing in windows downtown.
“What he’s about is shopping locally for Christmas so that we don’t shop internet wise in our house. I’m not saying that that’s terrible, but we can still keep the dollars here and keep everybody safe,” Jedlicka said.
Jedlicka did throw out plans for a downtown stroll because she didn't want large crowds.
“(Fritzler's) goal is to share what all these 23 businesses are offering for Christmas and for specials and items that people can buy for the holidays and long after the holidays,” she said.
People can take a selfie with Fritzler and post it on the Chamber’s page, which will get them entered into a drawing.
Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh said Schuyler’s retail stores and commercial businesses are doing very well.
“Schuyler is continuing to support its local businesses and for that, we’re extremely thankful,” she said. “Our grocery stores are doing all the right things, our African store continues to see business. I’m just amazed and impressed by the tenacity and the development ideas and the engagement that our small businesses have to be relevant in COVID.”
Schuyler has unique stores you can’t find online, she added, and those that are large, like QC Supply, have “an excellent e-commerce site.”
Jedlicka said she is concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and hopes these promotions will help.
“That will allow people to go in individually, and so the risk is much lower, wear a mask, stay social distanced and still shop locally,” she said.
