Champion horse showmen announced

To kick off the Colfax County Fair, a morning horse show on July 14 featured Colfax County's best riders and showmen in a competition to crown a champion.

That title came to form in 15-year-old Leigh native Jayda Kingston and her paint mare Wicked. Competitors had to execute a short pattern to demonstrate not just their ability to control the horse, but the horses' ability to do what the riders asked.

Kingston said she paid extra attention to her pivots, where a horse's foot is planted and it has to walk around the planted leg in a circular motion.

"Definitely had a hard time making sure my pivots were right. Pivots, even when you're not on the horse, you're on the ground, they're hard to do," Kingston said.

Kingston added a piece of advice for young riders and showmen to learn pivots early.

"It’s something every kid should learn how to do with a horse, it’ll take you far in showmanship," Kingston said.

Kingston's horse, Wicked, was new to her this year, but she said she was happy with how she performed.

"She's a lot touchier and a lot more sensitive than my previous horse. We also work better together than my previous horse," Kingston said. "We make a pretty good team."

In the junior showmanship category, 13-year-old Hayley Podany from Clarkson took home the ribbon with her horse Cisco. Podany said she enjoys showmanship and pleasure riding because of the way she gets to work with Cisco.

"I really like showmanship because I get to work on him and me together as a team to get the pattern down and understand each other," Podany said.

Podany also enjoys pleasure riding, where the horse's performance is judged more than the rider's.

"It's just better. I like to come home after school and ride, get some practice and just forget my troubles," Podany said.

Podany said the hardest part of showmanship is maintaining her composure as well as Cisco's.

"It's about carrying yourself and knowing what you have to do, like sit up straight, keep your elbows and back straight, rather than just the horse," Podany said.